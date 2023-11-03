“Sparkling Wine World Championships”, Italy in London rocks, with Trentodoc, Ferrari, special awards

If Italy dominated, once again, the “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships” 2023 by Tom Stevenson, “the World Cup” of sparkling wines, thanks mainly to Trentodoc (26 gold medals out of 74 Italian wines, and out of 170 total), and Ferrari Trento (with 9 gold medals), Italy’s leading metodo classico winery and once again, named “Sparkling Wine Producer of The Year” (title no. 6), as we told you about here, Italy racked up special prizes, awarded yesterday in London at the competition’s gala and awards dinner.

And so, if the “Supreme World Champion” is the Rare Champagne 2008 Millésime Magnum, the award to the rising star, namely “The Tony Jordan Rising Star Trophy 2023” went to Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo, from Sicily, demonstrating once again the versatility of the Sicilian wine continent, which is increasingly capable of expressing itself in bubbles as well. And, from the South, also comes the best sparkling wine in the world from “nontraditional” grape varieties: the “World Champion Classic Brut Style from Non-Traditional Grapes” is the Dubl NV Brut Edition I, whose main grape variety is Greco, a declination in classic method of the great white wine from Campania, signed Feudi di San Gregorio - Tenute Capaldo, led by Antonio Capaldo.

Again, among the world awards, the “World Champion Classic NV Brut 2023” is a great classic from Franciacorta, as is the Guido Berlucchi NV Berlucchi ’61 Franciacorta Extra Brut, winery of the Ziliani family, and also from the Lombardy territory comes the “World Champion Classic Vintage Brut 2023”, that is La Montina 2018 Brut. Italy also champions the world among sparkling reds, as Francesco Vezzelli’s Lambrusco di Sorbara Il Selezione 2022 is the “World Champion Sparkling Red Wine”, and also of aromatic sparkling wines, with the title of “World Champion Aromatic Sparkling Wine 2023” going to Cuvage’s Asti NV Acquesi (now part of the Argea group).

Among the national titles, on the other hand, the “Best Italian Sparkling Wine 2023” is Kettmeir’s Athesis Brut 2019, a pearl of the Santa Margherita Group in South Tyrol.

Focus - “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships” 2023 by Tom Stevenson: all the special awards of Italy

Sparkling Wine Producer Of The Year - Ferrari Trento

The Tony Jordan Rising Star Trophy 2023 - Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo

World Champion Classic NV Brut 2023 - Guido Berlucchi NV Berlucchi ’61 Franciacorta Extra Brut

World Champion Classic Vintage Brut 2023 - La Montina 2018 Brut

World Champion Sparkling Red Wine - Vezzelli Francesco 2022 Il Selezione

World Champion Classic Brut Style from Non-Traditional Grapes - Dubl NV Brut Edition I

World Champion Aromatic Sparkling Wine 2023 - Cuvage NV Acquesi Asti

Best Italian Sparkling Wine 2023 - Kettmeir 2019 Athesis Brut

Best Alta Langa 2023 - Cuvage 2019 Alta Langa Brut Metodo Classico

Best Alto Adige 2023 - Kettmeir 2019 Athesis Brut

Best Asti 2023 - Cuvage NV Acquesi Asti

Best Campanian Sparkling Wine 2023 - Dubl NV Brut Edition I

Best Franciacorta 2023 - Fratelli Berlucchi NV Brut 25 Magnum

Best Prosecco 2023 - Tenuta Amadio 2022 Prosecco Asolo Extra Dry

Best Lambrusco 2023 - Vezzelli Francesco 2022 Il Selezione

Best Sicilian Sparkling Wine 2023 - Milazzo Terre Della Baronia NV Gran Cuvée

Best Trentodoc 2023 - Ferrari Trento 2016 Perlé Magnum

