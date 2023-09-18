“The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships”, Italy number 1, Trentodoc Champion

“The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships” 2023, by Tom Stevenson, has once again awarded the Italian Classic Method and the unique Trentodoc mountain bubbles representing “the world” of sparkling wines. Trentodoc holds the very top position of Italian bubbles and has again dominated the medals: 74 gold medals out of 170, and Trentodoc boasts 26 gold medals (9 to Ferrari in Trento, the number 1 Italian winery, which has won the title of best producer in the competition many times, in this and other award categories that will be revealed at a later date, ed.). It is the territory of excellent products, followed by another prestigious denomination, such as Franciacorta which was awarded 21 gold medals, and then the enormous variety of Italian wines from territories such as Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Alta Langa, Asti, and Lambrusco, as well as productions from native vines, especially in the South, which is rapidly growing. This is the 10th edition of the competition, considered “the toughest and most prestigious in the world, respected globally for the rigorous judging process and the judges specialized in sparkling wines”, which also awarded 218 silver medals, 117 of which went to Italian companies, and 36 of these, once again, to Trentodoc”.

France followed in second place and was awarded 43 gold medals and 48 silver medals, while England took third place in the ranking, taking home 11 gold medals and 15 silver medals, followed closely by Australia and Spain, who were awarded 11 gold and 11 silver medals each. The competition’s jury judged more than 1.000 sparkling wines from 40 territories in 19 countries worldwide.

“The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships competition has once again witnessed a stellar performance by Trentodoc”, Tom Stevenson the founder and president, commented. He then added, “in ten years, this competition has established without a shadow of a doubt who are the best sparkling wine producers in the world, thanks to their wines, which consistently win the highest awards. And, it brings new Regions and new producers to success in consolidated regions. I can honestly say that we live in a golden age of sparkling wine. The most surprising aspect is that the medal winners come from both the largest producers and some of the smaller ones, both the more established ones and newcomers. Congratulations to all the medal winners!”.

“The 2023 edition of the prestigious CSWWC competition, that Tom Stevenson has conducted with his usual precision and professionalism, has confirmed us at the very top of the sparkling wine world industry. Ours is a unique territory, where commitment, dedication and constantly working towards continually improving all our 67 members, are”, Enrico Zanoni, president of Trentodoc commented, “the basis for these important awards. A round of applause to all of you who have created these results”.

Mountains are the distinctive feature in the land of these bubbles. The mountains influence the climate and the life of the vineyards (also in the areas of Trentino where the altitudes are lower), causing great day and night variations in temperatures, essential to allow the grapes to reach an optimal level of ripeness needed for Classic Method production. Seventy percent of the Trentino territory is located at over 1.000 meters above sea level, 20% above 2.000 meters, and there are 94 peaks that are over 3.000 meters; therefore, it is a favourable territorial position that preserves the quality of the final product. Cultivated at altitudes up to 800 meters above sea level, Trentodoc was the first Classic Method to obtain the DOC in Italy, and one of the first in the world.

