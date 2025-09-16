Spotlights on the territory of Vallagarina, and its flagship vineyard, Marzemino

If it is true that certain vineyards identify specific territories, and territories that build compelling narratives and effective communication around the unique bond with one or more of their native grapes, then Marzemino is a perfect example. That’s why Vallagarina celebrates Marzemino every year - its flagship vineyard, and among of the symbolic varieties of Trentino viticulture - with “La Vigna Eccellente”, taking place from October 1st to 5th in Isera (Trento). Now, in its edition No. 24, the event features tastings, entertainment, and experiences, including local dishes, festive moments, live music, and meetings.

The goal is to further highlight the value of Vallagarina territory, and to look toward its future with awareness and strategic planning. This includes a focus on professional training and discussions on timely topics such as sustainability, quality of wine tourism offerings, protection of fragile landscapes, and the practice of ungrafted viticulture. Among the upcoming initiatives, there is the creation of an association by around 20 historical Marzemino producers from Vallagarina. Starting from technical discussions but with strong attention to communication, the association aims to position Marzemino where it belongs among Trentino’s native grape wines, which are wines with great potential in today’s market, which favors fragrant, low-tannin, and highly drinkable.

On October 1st, at the Casa del Vino della Vallagarina in Isera, two sessions of the first edition of “Marzemino Ambassador” format will take place, an exclusive educational path dedicated to professionals in the food, wine, and tourism sectors. Through professional tastings, practical knowledge, and in-depth insights into history, sensory characteristics, pairings, and service techniques, participants - under the expert guide of Ais sommelier Antonio Falzolgher - will enjoy a complete educational experience.

Then, on October 2nd, at Palazzo De Probizer, in Isera, the conference “Incontri e racconti in Vallagarina - Esperienze e competenze a confronto per una progettualità di territorio” - “Encounters and stories in Vallagarina - Experiences and expertise in dialogue for a territorial planning” will be held. It will be a moment of sharing and discussion on pressing topics in viticulture, quality tourism hospitality, and broader territorial promotion. Voices coming from diverse backgrounds will contribute to the complete the puzzle of the day. Moderated by communicator Aurora Endrici, the morning session will feature journalist and writer Paolo Massobrio, who will explain the history and future prospects of “La Vigna Eccellente”, and Ada Rosa Balzan, Ceo of Arb Sb Sustainability Consulting, who will focus on the tangible value of sustainability in the strategic positioning of wine in the market. In the afternoon, two main topics will be addressed. The first concerns the protection and promotion of “Territori Fragili” - “Fragile Territories”, a term coined during a conference organized last year by Armani company - it continues the dialogue started on Monte Baldo about viticulture, landscape, and sustainable development. That meeting strongly expressed the desire, and the need, to create a “Brentonico Model”, a manifesto for healthy, territory-respecting viticulture (but, not only). These themes will be central to a roundtable discussion which will revisit and update the ideas which emerged from that event: participants will include producers Albino Armani, Albino Zenatti (Cantina Sociale di Mori), and Elisabetta Foradori. Representing institutions, mayor of Brentonico Mauro Tonolli, will present the project for a Charter of Values, conceived as a tool for protecting the landscape and local economy. The session will open with Alessandro De Bertolini (Fondazione Museo Storico del Trentino - Foundation Historical Museum of Trentino), who will speak about the role of the mountain farmer as a landscape builder, offering a historical perspective on the relationship between humans and the Alpine environment.

The second topic will focus on ungrafted viticulture, supported and practiced by many Trentino winemakers: speakers will include Mariano Murru, president of Assoenologi Sardegna, the region with the largest area of ungrafted vineyards in Italy, with over 400 hectares, and Silvano Ceolin, president of Comitato Italiano per la Tutela del Piede Franco - Italian Committee for the Protection of Ungrafted Vines.

