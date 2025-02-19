Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars (Antinori) acquires Arcadia Vineyard, in Coombsville Ava

Antinori still invests in the USA: Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, a landmark California wine estate of which the historic Italian wine company has held full ownership since 2023, has acquired the iconic Arcadia Vineyard from Arcadia Vineyards Llc, founded by Warren Winiarski, who recently passed away at the age of 95. Juan Munoz-Oca, Chief Operating Officer of the company of the Antinori family in the US, and director of company Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, declared to be “enthusiast to have acquired this wonderful vineyard in a so special place. The unique terroir of Coombsville Ava promises to enhance the expression of our wines following the style and the original vision of Warren respecting the qualitative high level established by the Antinori family when we acquired the full property of the company during summer 2023”.

Arcadia Vineyard is a property of 54.6 hectares of which 34 hectares of vines made up of Cabernet Sauvignon (23.9 hectares), Chardonnay (8.9 hectares), and Merlot (1.2 hectares). The property is located at the base of George Mountain on the Eastern slope of Napa Valley, in the well-known Coombsville Ava. Warren Winiarski purchased Arcadia Vineyard in 1996 by the associate of Mike Grgich, Austin Hills from Grgich Hills Estate. The vineyard was nominated as the idyllic earth of Greek mythology, Arcadia: a utopia of uncontaminated nature, and natural harmony. Warren Winiarski donated the portion of natural habitat of the property of the no-profit institution “Land Trust of Napa County”, organization dedicated to preserve the natural characteristics of Napa Valley through the permanent protection of the territory so as to ensure the natural harmony of this earth in time.

After the sale of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in 2007, Arcadia Vineyard remained a property of the Winiarski family, and continued without interruptions to supply grapes to the winery. Piero Antinori explains how “my friend Warren Winiarski has always been very linked to his vineyard. When he decided to sell Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in 2007 he asked a condition: that he could maintain the property of Arcadia Vineyard. Therefore, Warren, as us, recognized Coombsville Ava as one of the more promising areas in Napa Valley. This is why, today, we are particularly proud to have been capable of reuniting this vineyard with the property of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars”.

“This acquisition brings the vineyard back to its original house allowing us to get closer to our aim to produce wines of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars with 100% of grapes by our property, as we do for all Antinori wines”, declared Renzo Cotarella, CEO Marchesi Antinori.

