Starting tomorrow, August 1st, barring any major surprises, Eu wine will face a 15% tariff to the US

Starting tomorrow, August 1st, barring any last-minute surprises and until further notice, European and Italian wine will be subject to a 15% tariff to enter the United States. This was clearly implied by European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill during today’s press briefing. “The European Commission remains committed to securing the highest possible number of exemptions, including for traditional products such as wines and spirits, but we do not expect wines and spirits to be included in the first group of exemptions to be announced by the United States tomorrow. Therefore, this sector, like all other economic sectors, will be subject to the 15% tariff”, Gill stated. His words, while not extinguishing hope entirely, suggest that the inclusion of wine in the “zero-for-zero” product list is unlikely in the immediate term. That list, after an initial draft, is expected to be updated and modified during ongoing negotiations. These negotiations, despite the 15% maximum tariff limit agreed upon by Trump and von der Leyen in the last days, are expected to continue and are shaping up to be anything but quick and simple. That is, of course, assuming the official document marking the start of this new scenario is actually released tomorrow, which, according to rumors from Brussels, however, it might be delayed by a few days.

Copyright © 2000/2025