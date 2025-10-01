Sweet and fortified wines: Italy at the top of the 2025 Concours Mondial de Bruxelles in Catania

The undisputed star with 26 medals, including three Grand Gold Medals and seven Gold Medals, Italian wine triumphs once again at the 2025 Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, including in the session dedicated to “Sweet and Fortified Wines”. Sicily, the host region of the edition held in Catania in recent days, shone brightly, winning 14 medals and all three of the highest awards given to our country. These included the 2025 Fortified Wine Revelation Trophy, which went to Cantine Pellegrino in Marsala’s Single Barrel N. 018, which is also one of the three Grand Gold Medals, together with a great classic in the category, Passito di Pantelleria Doc Ben Ryé 2022 from Donnafugata and Marsala Superiore Ambra Secco 2011 from Cantine Lombardo, confirming the island as the beating heart of Italian wine excellence in this type of wine.

In addition to Sicily’s triumph, Italy once again demonstrated the extraordinary richness and variety of its terroirs, with numerous regions distinguishing themselves for their quality and originality. Tuscany won over the jury with its sweet wines and the famous Vin Santo from Chianti Classico, while Piedmont raised the profile of Moscato d’Asti, an icon of Italian winemaking, according to the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles. Veneto also distinguished itself thanks to Recioto di Soave and other sweet specialties, confirming its position among the most awarded regions. Sardinia, Campania, and Liguria also received important recognition, highlighting their distinctive and characterful productions. This result underscores the depth and diversity of Italy’s wine heritage, capable of excelling in a category as specific and prestigious as that of sweet and fortified wines.

On the international front, the scene proved equally lively and competitive. Greece won the 2025 International Sweet Wine Revelation Trophy with its Estate Argyros Vinsanto Late Release, bringing the island of Santorini into the global spotlight. France, with a total of 16 medals (2 Grand Gold, 6 Gold, and 8 Silver), shone in particular with the Prestige 2022 from Cave du Jurançon and the Gewürztraminer Sélection Grains Nobles 2022 from Famille Cattin. The appellations of Roussillon - Maury, Rivesaltes, and Muscat de Rivesaltes - received significant recognition, anticipating the 2026 edition of the competition, which will take place in this historic French wine region. Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Canada, Poland, and Ukraine also added to the medal tally with notable medals, confirming the growing dynamism and openness of the world stage, capable of promoting emerging territories and constantly evolving winemaking styles.

But the 2025 Concours Mondial de Bruxelles was not just a stage for awards, but also a laboratory of ideas and visions. The city of Catania, a crossroads of the Mediterranean, hosted technical and cultural discussions, including the round table “From the Mediterranean to the World: Fortified Wines Towards UNESCO”, which relaunched the candidacy of the historic fortified wines of the “sun belt” as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This project unites Marsala, Jerez in Spain, and Samos in Greece in a shared vision of protection and promotion.

Copyright © 2000/2025