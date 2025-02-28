Tasca d’Almerita, Selvapiana and La Versa enter among the “Historical brands of national interest”

The stories of companies linked to wine and food are also those of Italy, they represent a fundamental identity part of it, in addition to be an economic, social, and cultural driver of the country which is a synonym for food and wine excellence in the world. It is not surprising that, out of 849 brads registered at “Registro speciale dei Marchi Storici di interesse nazionale” (“Special Register of Historical brands of national interest”) by Ministry of Enterprises, and of Made in Italy, even 334 arrive from wine & food world. Among these, now, also wine brands such as Tasca d’Almerita, Selvapiana, and La Versa enter, three excellences of equally different territories confirming the extraordinariness and variety of vineyard Italy.

Tasca d’Almerita, a pioneer winery of sustainability in Italy, and in Sicily, driving force of SosStain project among the most enduring sustainable models in the world of wine overall, awarded also with “Green Emblem”, the recognition for the commitment about the theme of sustainability given by the prestigious and authoritative magazine “The Wine Advocate”, is one of the realities, which, under the guide of Lucio Tasca first, and then, of Alberto Tasca, marked the “renaissance” of Sicilian wine.

Selvapiana, in the hearth of Rufina, the most prestigious of the seven subzones shaping Chianti, is a jewel counting on 60 vineyard hectares, organically cultivated since the Nineties for a production of 220,000 bottles. A history that begins starting from 1948 thanks to family Giuntini, who continues to head it still today under the direction of Federico Giuntini, to which also son Niccolò added to the management.

And, then, La Versa, one of the symbols of Oltrepò Pavese, a history starting in 1905 when it started the cultivation of Pinot Nero destined to the production of sparkling wine. The property is of Terre d’Oltrepò (Tdo), the cooperative from Pavia which today counts on 660 associate members, 5,000 vineyard hectares, and a yearly production of 3.5 million of bottles (of which a million with La Versa brand). A recognition, that of La Versa winery, assuming a particular value due to its importance for the territory, during this phase, when Oltrepò built up deep reforms in the statute of the Consortium, and in the procedural guideline of its Metodo Classico, whose name will be “Classese” to relaunch its value with strength (as we wrote here). “We are proud of this recognition celebrating the history of La Versa, and reinforcing its future. This is an other step forward in a path which began 20 months ago with the aim to relaunch with determination Italian excellence, and put it at the center of a project of development looking forward with solidity, and vision”, the comment by Umberto Callegari, ceo Terre d’Oltrepò, to which that of Francesca Seralvo, president Consorzio Tutela Vini Oltrepò Pavese is added: “La Versa had a central role in the history of Italian Metodo Classico, and its relaunch is an opportunity for all the territory. The recognition as Historical Brand underlines its value, and can contribute to bring it among the great national and international players again reinforcing, at the same time, the identity and the competitiveness of the entire system Oltrepò Pavese”.

The wine brands awarded with this public recognition are many, which is reserved to Italian companies, which, for over half a century, maintained an excellent productive quality, and a strong bond with the territory attesting their historical importance, and authenticity. From Marchesi Antinori (also with historical brand Villa Antinori), whose family, today at the generation No. 26 represented by Albiera, Allegra, and Alessia Antinori heading the company with father Piero Antinori, is among the leader of Italian wine, who manages it since 1385, to Giacomo Conterno, today the most precious brand of Barolo, and of Italian wine (which registered in the register also its flagship brand, that of Barolo Monfortino), headed by Roberto Conterno; from Ferrari, leader winery in Italian sparkling wine, and of Trentodoc, of family Lunelli (which registered also the historical brand Gran Spumante Ferrari Trento), to Ruffino, one of the greatest realities of Chianti Classico (and, today also earth Prosecco) under the direction of Constellation Brand group (and which sees in the list also two of its most known brands, Riserva Ducale, summation of Chianti Classico of the winery, and Rosatello). And, still, going through the list, other brands of Barolo are found, such as Massolino, but also Marchesi di Barolo of family Abbona, “custodian” of the history of “kings” of wines, Vietti (today of Krause group), passing through Fontanafredda, Mirafiori, and Borgogno (all of family Farinetti), an other historical name of Italian sparkling wine such as Bosca (also with brand Riserva del Nonno), or, to remain in Piedmont, Braida, name which made Barbera d’Asti great, still passing through Fiorano Boncompagni Lodovisi, historical company of Lazio, or for Donna Marzia, wine brand, among the most famous of Conti Zecca, in Puglia. And, still, Tenute Piccini, historical Tuscan reality, headed by Mario Piccini, Umani Ronchi, reference of wine of the Marche of family Bernetti, and Lungarotti, headed by family Lungarotti, and among the pillars of viticulture of Umbria.

Moreover, names such as Frescobaldi, headed by Lamberto Frescobaldi, a centuries-old piece of history of Tuscan and Italian wine, or still Santa Margherita, among the most important groups of Italian wine of family Marzotto, as well as Carpenè Malvolti, cradle of Prosecco of family Carpenè, can’t miss. Among the famous names of wine, also Carpineto, a reality articulated in different territories of Tuscany, today headed by Antonio Michael Zaccheo, and by Caterina Sacchet, or Guido Berlucchi, winery which gave the Christmases to Franciacorta, headed by family Ziliani, stand out; and, still Conte d’Attimis Maniago, reference of Colli Orientali del Friuli, Travaglino, among the gems of Oltrepò Pavese, Montresor, historical name of Valpolicella, La Scolca, reference of Gavi, of family Soldati, passing through Fantinel, a prominent reality of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and brands such as Bolla, of Gruppo Italiano Vini - Giv, and Castellino, among the “pop” icons of wine by Caviro.

But, there are also many food brands: from tuna Angelo Parodi (today of Icat Food) to Chickens, from Oil Carli to Amaro Lucano, from tomato Cirio to fruit juices Yoga, from chocolate Zaìni to Galantine and Saila of Sperlari, from beer Forst to cured meats Rigamonti, and Vismara, from Oil Sasso of Carapelli to Butter of the Alps of Brazzale, from panettone Galup to Jolly Caffè, from Valfrutta to biscuits Krumiri, from bouillon cube Star to cheese Maur, from spirits of Luxardo to Illy, icon of coffee, just to mention some among the many possible (together with historical brands of other sectors such as Tex, Chicco, Despar, Benetton, Pigna, Modiano …). Names representing an important part of the history of Italy, and of Italian taste, from the wine glass to the plate. And not only.

