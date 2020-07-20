Technical data sheets, points of interest, sparkling wine houses: here is the Trentodoc app

55 sparkling wine houses, 200 points of interest, 175 technical data sheets, a section dedicated to guided tastings: here is the Trentodoc, all in a simple but excellent app - designed by the Trento Doc Institute and downloadable from the App Store and Google Play - to accompany enthusiasts, technicians and travelers in the tasting, in convivial moments at home and at the restaurant, or during a trip. Designed to meet the needs of different audiences, the Trentodoc App allows you to explore, through seven navigation areas, the classic Trentino method, the sparkling wine houses and the territory. By customizing their experience, each user will be able to build an archive composed of favorite labels, personal notes, wish lists that can also be saved offline. By accessing the appointments section, constantly updated with events and tastings - also online - organized by the Trento Doc Institute, it is already possible to subscribe to the first #Trentodoctime, scheduled for July 29th, a format that provides for the involvement of the public, with the management of the Italian Sommeliers Association. Designed also for wine tourists, thanks to the integration with the most common navigation systems, the application also allows to localize the sparkling wine houses on the territory, and complete the visit to the winery with naturalistic, cultural, sports and food and wine points of interest suggested by the wineries. “As an Institute we believe it is important to equip ourselves with a tool that will facilitate Trentodoc enthusiasts in every situation: both in tastings and on trips, it will be possible to find information easily. The Application is also useful at this historic moment to replace the printed material, as we all have to follow precise safety rules in our daily behavior” explains Sabrina Schench, Director of the Trento Doc Institute.

