Tenuta di Biserno, Sassicaia and Ornelllaia: here are the top lots from Finarte on October 27th

12 bottles of Chateau Lafite Rothschild 1974 (starting price 2,800 euros), 6 magnums of Lodovico 2013 by Tenuta di Biserno (starting price 2,400 euros), 1 bottle of Romanée Saint Vivant 2011 de la Domaine de la Romanée-Conti ( starting price 2,300 euros), 4 bottles of Dom Pérignon Oenotheque Brut Millesimé 1996 (starting price 1,600 euros), 6 bottles of Sassicaia 2009 by Tenuta San Guido (starting price 1,100 euros), 12 bottles of Tignanello 2014 by Antinori (starting price 1,000 euros), 6 bottles of Ornellaia 2013 by Frescobaldi (starting price 1,000 euros): here are the most quoted lots among the 389 that will go under the hammer of Finarte on October 27 in Milan. There will be also selections of Barbaresco, Barolo, Brunello and Amarone, with labels such as Bruno Giacosa, Giacomo Conterno, Gaja, Bartolo Mascarello, Soldera (Case Basse), but also pearls from all over Italy, with Gravner and Doringo from Friuli, Galardi and Mastroberdino from Campania, and the sparkling wines of Ferrari’s Trentodoc, just to name a few. The next day, October 28, Finarte will again bring 1.900 bottles of Barolo di Borgogno under the hammer, the winery founded in 1761 by Bartolomeo Borgogno, and since 2008 under the aegis of the Farinetti family. A unique collection, the largest ever dedicated to the winery, of great completeness, with vintages such as 1931, 1937, 1947, 1952, 1955, 1957, 1958, 1959 and then all the vintages produced without neglecting even one until 2014 (here the most interesting lots and the history of the collection).

