Tenuta San Guido and Sassicaia towards the future, in the name of the Incisa della Rocchetta family

The Tenuta San Guido of the Incisa della Rocchetta family, with its Sassicaia, a world-famous wine, one of the most sought after and loved Italian labels ever, at the turn of the seventies of the 1900s, contributed in a crucial way in creating a territory, that of Bolgheri, which before, in fact, did not exist oenologically, and in relaunching the image of Italian wine all over the world. Thanks to the flash of genius of Mario Incisa della Rocchetta, built over years of dreams and research, and with the decisive contribution of Giacomo Tachis, who in an almost unknown piece of Maremma, produced a Bordeaux blended wine, which arrived on the market for the first time in 1968 as a “table wine”, and then became a real denomination, Bolgheri Sassicaia Doc, a unique case in Italy of a “company” denomination, as it is all inside the same Tenuta San Guido. Which, solidly in the hands of the Incisa della Rocchetta family, is a more complex company than many may know, made up of 2,500 hectares, of which 90 make part of Sassicaia’s vineyards, but also with 1,000 hectares of woods and 500 hectares dedicated to agriculture, where high-quality durum wheat, other cereals and more is produced, and also from the “Rifugio Faunistico Padule di Bolgheri”, an oasis affiliated with the WWF, 513 hectares that are a splendid example of the original environment of the upper Maremma, where the first private protected area in Italy was created, since 1959, again on the initiative of the Marquis Mario Incisa della Rocchetta, passing to the horses, with the RDO - Razza Dormello Olgiata, from which arrived the horses that have made the history of horseback riding, above all Ribot, defined as “the horse of the twentieth century”.

A historic company, a pillar of Made in Italy excellence, in wine (it is the winery with the highest rate of profitability in Italy, ed) and not only, which has always looked ahead with foresight, thanks to the guide and to the shared values of the Incisa della Rocchetta family, flanked by Carlo Paoli, historical general manager of Tenuta San Guido, and by Alessandro Berlingieri, CEO of Tenuta San Guido since 2018, who now, as the same company communicates, also becomes president. “Over the past 50 years, the foresight of Nicolò Incisa della Rocchetta has led Tenuta San Guido to become a modern company that, alongside family tradition, combines the expertise of a group of professionals assisted by Carlo Paoli, general manager of Tenuta San Guido since 2009. Nicolò Incisa, together with his family, has today identified Alessandro Berlingieri, as the right person to carry on the company with respect to its traditions and philosophy, in the role of president and CEO”, explains a note. In which also is written: “Nicolò Incisa maintains his presence, as Honorary President, accompanying the new generations in preserving and developing the family heritage of Bolgheri. In this new structure, his daughter Priscilla has the task of representing and telling, as head of external relations, the unbreakable bond that exists and will always exist between the company and the family. The new generation is currently represented by five cousins. A team with heterogeneous skills and passions grew inside and outside the borders of the estate and very close to this territory. The history and continuity of Tenuta San Guido are entrusted to them and their children”.

“Tenuta San Guido is a complex company - explains Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta to WineNews - led by our family and my father Nicolò who supervises and ensures that everything goes in the traced and shared direction, with the collaboration of Alessandro Berlingieri, who apart of being in the company since 2018 is also a historical friend of our family, and of Carlo Paoli. It is a company in which there is not only wine, and which we drive together with my cousins Giovanni and Piero Incisa, sons of my uncle Enrico, and Jozsef and Stefano Hunyady, sons of my aunt Orietta. Each with their skills, interests, and experiences. We are part of the Primum Familiae Vini (an association that brings together the 12 wine-producing families of the oldest tradition and importance in the world, ed). And this being a family, being a family business, with shared values, also allows us to look with serenity at long-term projects for the Tenuta San Guido. Also looking at the fact that the new generation already has 6 children overall, and therefore we are already thinking about the next generations. Tenuta San Guido is Sassicaia, but also much more. It is biodiversity, it is an ecosystem where everything is managed with the balance to pursue the highest quality in every aspect”. In the name of the Incisa della Rocchetta family.

