The 2023 holidays will have less Champagne in glasses, and more Italian still wines. Trends according to Partesa

Partesa, a company specialized in sales, distribution, consultancy and training services for the Horeca channel, and has a portfolio of over 7.000 quality companies as well as 37.000 bars, pubs, restaurants, pizzerias and venues in 15 Italian regions, has stated that the trend for the 2023 holidays will see less Champagne in the glasses, while the traditional Italian still wines will once again take center stage. There will also be more lager and special beers, especially draft beers, the “Renaissance” of the traditional Italian aperitif, and a great attraction for whiskey in mixed drinks. However, even though inflation tends to curb consumption, during the end-of-year holidays Italians will not forego quality, and instead confirm their choice of excellent products for toasts outside the home. Therefore, in spite of months of heavy inflation, the search for superior quality is still guiding the choice of beverages everywhere and on every occasion of consumption, in the name of a culture of drinking knowledge, and responsible drinking. Regarding wine, according to Partesa, following a sparkling 2022, the 2023 holidays instead will be rediscovering Made in Italy’s great still wines and specifically the high quality-price ratio and Regions. Champagne is leaving behind its last year’s extraordinary performances and is continuing to experience a declining phase that began last summer, mainly due to consumers’ not willing to spend. Plus, while quality sparkling wines (Classic Method, primarily) remain stable, the demand for still wines is growing. Among the reds, an excellent performance is expected from the top denominations, such as Barolo, Barbaresco, Brunello di Montalcino, Chianti (Chianti Classico, specifically, boasted seven wines on Wine Spectator’s "Top 100 2023”, ed.), which have received a flood of acknowledgements this year from National and global critics and so the positive trend that has been underway for two years now is continuing. White wines are also growing rapidly, in the wake of new winemaking styles that are meeting the most modern tastes. It is a stylistic revolution which is affecting Southern Italy especially, but that also embraces Friuli and Alto Adige.

As far as beer is concerned, “Italians like lagers, the undisputed leaders when it comes to the market share when eating out, but they are drinking more and more special beers, enjoyed alone or, above all in this period”, PARTESA explained, “to accompany substantial winter dishes. The shares of traditional Italian brands are growing, starting with Birra Moretti first and foremost, and Lager Plus (such as Ichnusa Non Filtrata, Ichnusa Ambra Limpida and Birra Messina Cristalli di Sale), while in the world of special beers the demand for IPA is growing (India Pale Ale) and APA (American Pale Ale), especially on tap. There has been a slight decrease in consumption of bottled and canned beers, while the keg, which is beginning to grow again, following months of lockdown, has registered the best performance, confirming that Italians seek quality and superior taste experiences outside the home. And, finally, toasting freely with alcohol-free beers, such as Heineken 0.0 or Birra Moretti Zero, which still represent a small and developing world in Italy, promise an interesting evolution in the near future, especially in the younger segment of consumers, who are especially alert to drinking responsibly”.

The spirits market, though, following the post-pandemic boom, is now in a phase of adjustment, but it is still dynamic. The standard brands are losing ground, while the premium ones, instead are not experiencing a crisis. It’s the quality mix that attracts more and more consumers, and the number of venues that are equipped to offer drinks ranging from aperitifs to after dinner is growing. Looking at the products, Premium Gin continues to hold the scepter of King of the category, the number one distilled drink in terms of volume and value. Agave-based spirits, instead, having overcome the challenge of product availability, have confirmed they are an appreciated alternative in the White Spirits world. The passion for the aperitif continues, along with rediscovering the great Italian traditional drinks (such as Negroni, Americano and Milano-Turin), which support the growing requests for Premium Vermouth and Bitter. The demand is driven by the brand, but also and above all, by the quality of the ingredients and their territoriality. Finally, it is worth mentioning an interesting return for blended Whiskeys, especially Bourbon and Irish, high quality, of course, and perfect for the cold season. It is in this context that PARTESA has recently decided to add to its line of Liq.ID private label spirits, with the “Premium Collection” of four high quality brands, of which GAL 41, the London Dry Gin with selected hops than offers an unparalleled sensory experience, stands out, especially in the Gin and Tonic. And, Amarottanta, the bitter drink containing 80 herbs and spices from all over the world; fresh, soft and a great taste balance that makes it perfect to enjoy neat or on the rocks at the end of the meal.

“The inflationary dynamics of the past months have inevitably affected the out-of-home consumption of Italians, who have chosen to consume less, but not to give up on quality. A trend which managers of Italian restaurants have responded to by expanding and elevating the beverage offering across multiple consumption moments. We therefore expect that the preference for excellent products will again characterize the end-of-year toasts in all categories from aperitifs to after dinners, while waiting for 2024, when inflation should slow down and allow a gradual recovery in consumption, in the name of a culture of good drinking that we are happy to see becoming more and more rooted”, Massimo Reggiani, Ceo of Partesa commented.

Copyright © 2000/2023