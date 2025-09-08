The 2025 “Solidarity Harvest” at Le Manzane: Fundraising to build a school in Ghana

The minute long round of applause at the 14th edition of “Solidarity Harvest” at the Balbinot family’s Le Manzane Estate in the vineyards of Prosecco DOCG vines in San Pietro di Feletto, Treviso, Veneto was a toast to life and to a concrete gesture that spans continents. The celebration was, as it always is, a message of hope, due to the fact that over the years it has raised 150.000 euros for local and international solidarity projects. It was a moving remembrance to Sammy Basso, the late young researcher who transformed his fight against progeria into a hymn to joy and awareness. Hundreds of people came to contribute to the construction of a school in Ghana, as part of the “In My Father’s House” mission.

The event was a mix of emotion and commitment, generosity and vision, and demonstrated that solidarity can begin in vineyards and reach all the way to African villages, where education is still a dream to come true. The heartfelt message of gratitude from Abor, Ghana, where the new school will be built, reads “Thank you and the Le Manzane winery for your support. This project will help to build the school in one of our villages, which currently only has awnings. We hope to transform them into a real school. May the Lord bless you”, Father Peppino said, whose full name is Father Giuseppe Rabbiosi, a Comboni missionary and founder of the “In My Father’s House” mission. Every gesture, every smile, every grape harvested contributes to building something great. The event was opened by cutting the ribbon of the new “Vigneto Solidale”, dedicated to the 14 associations that benefit from the “Vendemmia Solidale”, and the participation of Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto Region, and Ernesto Balbinot and his family. Zaia said the project is “a true celebration of the people”, while Balbinot pointed out that “the history of Vendemmia Solidale is being written”. Anna Balbinot, Ernesto’s daughter, who had recently returned from a firsthand experience in Ghana, spoke with deep emotion about her desire to return in November to begin the project. The volunteers, Giulia and Alice, shared their educational experience with over 5.000 children, emphasizing the importance of education. Mayor Cristiano Botteon reiterated the project's educational value. Diego Tomasi, Director of the Consorzio Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG poke about “a dream that starts here and will come true in Ghana”, alluding to a guiding star that will bring light and hope from Italy to Africa. The day continued with music, performances, tastings, and the Spritz Challenge that Marco Varisco, “Ambassador of Smiles” won. Varisco’s winning recipe is made with Brunello bitters, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Le Manzane, rhubarb, bitter orange, cinchona rubra, and wild thyme. The event brought together local community, social commitment, and vision.

“Over the past 14 years, the winery said, “Vendemmia Solidale” has sponsored numerous charitable projects, confirming its position as an event that transforms wine into solidarity. It started in 2012, by contributing to the purchase of home aids for disabled children of the “Amici di Diego Onlus” association, and has continued to grow in the name of social commitment. In 2013 it sponsored the “Unione Italiana dei Ciechi e degli Ipovedenti Onlus” in Treviso. In 2014 it brought smiles to hospital wards with the Fondazione Dottor Sorriso Onlus. In 2015 it sponsored pediatric oncology research of the “Fondazione Città della Speranza Onlus”. In 2016 it helped the “Fondazione Oltre il Labirinto Onlus per l'Autismo” purchase Hugbikes. In 2017, it donated two special wheelchairs to the “Vicenza 4 Cats” wheelchair rugby team thanks to “Disabili No Limits Onlus”. In 2018, it sponsored the “Associazione Italiana Progeria Sammy Basso Onlus” in research regarding premature aging. In 2019, it helped the fight against ALS for the Onlus Revert and Edipo Re. In 2020, it contributed to the Covid wards of the UlSS 2 Marca Trevigiana and to the “Per Mio Figlio Onlus” association. In 2021, it helped Lilt Treviso in the AKEA Rosa project for the rehabilitation of women who had undergone breast surgery. In 2022, it funded the caregiving activities of ENPA Treviso. In 2023, it sponsored Unico 1 Onlus with funds destined for Padre Paolo in Kiev and the Tonello Foundation, and in 2024 it sponsored Paolo Kessisoglu’s C’è Da Fare ETS in the “CDF Safe Teen Dolomiti” project, dedicated to psychological aid for adolescents in difficulty”.

