The best in the glass and plate: L’Espresso’s “I 1000 Ristoranti d’Italia” and “I 1000 Vini d’Italia

To wineries such as Alta Mora (the winery on Mount Etna of Cusumano), Castello di Ama (in Chianti Classico), Elvio Cogno and Giovanni Rosso (in the Langhe), Podere Forte (Orcia Valley), Tenuta Sette Ponti (Valdarno), and Ferrari Trento (Trentodoc), the recognition of “110 cum laude” was awarded, the highest score in the wine category; and “cinque cappelli” - “five hats”, the highest culinary award, to 21 restaurants (including 6 with, 20/20, the highest possible), i.e. Osteria Francescana by Massimo Bottura in Modena, Cracco by Carlo Cracco in Milan, Reale by Niko Romito in Castel di Sangro, Il Duomo by Ciccio Sultano in Ragusa Ibla, Madonnina del Pescatore by Moreno Cedroni in Senigallia, and, for the first time, Villa Crespi by Antonino Cannavacciuolo in Orta San Giulio. These represent the very best of the “I 1000 Ristoranti d’Italia” and “I 1000 Vini d’Italia” guides by “L’Espresso”, curated by Luca Gardini and presented, yesterday, at Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan, with, among others, Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida and Sky journalists Guido Meda and Federica Masolin.

“We celebrated Italian excellence, but above all, we honored a supply chain that builds culture and employment. Cuisine and wine have become our most authentic form of diplomacy: they speak to the world through the language of taste - declared Emilio Carelli, director of “L’Espresso” - the guides continue to be restless sentinels, always traveling to observe and interpret the country’s changes through its dining tables”. “Telling the story of Italy through taste means telling who we are, through dishes and glasses that express our identity every day. “L’Espresso” guides valorize those who, with talent and passion, turn food and wine into authentic experiences, offering readers a reliable compass in the Italian food and wine landscape”, added, from his point of view, curator Luca Gardini.

Numerous special awards were also given in the wine world. And, in this way, “miglior Cantina” - the “Best Winery” is Vallepicciola in Chianti Classico, “miglior Vino Rosso” - the “Best Red Wine” is Toscana IGT Oreno 2023 by Tenuta Sette Ponti, “miglior Vino Bianco” - the “Best White Wine” is Etna Bianco DOC Arrigo 2022 by Alta Mora, “miglior Vino Rosato” - the “Best Rosé Wine” is Sensuade Rosato 2024 by Santa Barbara, “miglior Vino Spumante” - the “Best Sparkling Wine” is Trentodoc Rosé Giulio Ferrari 2016 by Ferrari Trento; “miglior Vino Dolce” - the “Best Sweet Wine” is Marsala DOC Riserva Vergine VR1609 2009 by Cantine Florio, “miglior Vino Rosso da Uve Autoctone” - the “Best Red Wine from Native Grapes” is Aglianico del Vulture Superiore DOCG Barone Rotondo 2020 by Paternoster (a winery which just celebrated its anniversary No. 100, now under Tommasi Family Estates), “miglior Vino Bianco da Uve Autoctone” - the “Best White Wine from Native Grapes” is Rubicone IGT Trebbiano Fiammarossa 2024 by Azienda Agricola Rosa Fanti, and, still the - or better “the” - “miglior Produttore Under 40” - the “Best Under-40 Producers” are Giovanni Neri, Gianlorenzo Neri, and Marianna Neri of Casanova di Neri in Montalcino, while “miglior Enologo” - the “Best Enologist” is Andrea Delpiano, “migliore Area Vitivinicola” - the “Best Wine Region” is Rimini DOC, “Vino Promessa” - the “Most Promising Wine” is Chianti Rufina DOCG Aboca 2023 by Grignano, “miglior Vino sotto i 15 euro” - the “Best Wine under 15 Euros” is Valpolicella DOC Classico 2024 by Allegrini, “miglior Vino bio” - the “Best Organic Wine” is Carso DOC Malvasia Riserva Dileo 2022 by Castelvecchio, and “miglior Vino Orange” - the “Best Orange Wine” is Terre Siciliane IGP Moscato Cecile 2018 by Cantina Marilina.

“Behind the 2026 guide - explains a note - there is a year-long journey of itinerant reporting. A 60,000-kilometer journey which brought Luca Gardini, the curator of the guide, and all the inspectors to taste 1,500 wines, visit 1,200 restaurants, and taste more than 5,000 dishes. A path built through thousands of emails and phone calls, with a widespread presence across all 20 Italian regions. More than 1,000 people, including inspectors, curators, editors, graphic designers, and photographers, encountered along the journey up and down Italy, testify to the strength of a narrative that redraws the country food and wine map every year”.

Copyright © 2000/2025