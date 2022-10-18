The best of Italian wine protagonist at the “New York Wine Experience” by Wine Spectator

In what is the first market in the world for wine consumption, and consequently the first destination for the export of a good slice of producing countries, that is the United States, it is essential for the Italian wine sector to defend and reaffirm its leadership, especially in the premium segment, where competition with France (but not only) is fierce. Even by participating in the most exclusive events, including, for many years, the “New York Wine Experience” by “Wine Spectator”, on stage from October 20 to 22, with edition no.41, in the setting of the Marriot Marquis Hotel, with the 200 most prestigious wines in the world - rigorously selected by the magazine directed by Jeffery Lindenmuth, Alison Napjus and Bruce Sanderson among those evaluated with a score of at least 90/100 – from Italy (with 55 companies present) to France, from Spain to Australia, from South Africa to the United States itself, protagonists of the “Critics’ Choice Grand Tastings”, which WineNews will tell you in first person.

The seminar program is also rich, with Chianti Classico among the protagonists: to the Gallo Nero, which moves an estimated turnover of 800 million euros (500 million euros for production), is dedicated the horizontal tasting of the Chianti Classico “Gran Selezione” 2019 by four icon producers of the denomination, such as Fontodi, with the owner Giovanni Manetti (president of the Consortium of Chianti Classico, ed), Antinori, with Albiera Antinori, president of Marchesi Antinori, historic company and leader of Italian wine, now in its 27th generation, Castello di Ama by Marco Pallanti and Lorenza Sebasti, winery where wine meets contemporary art, and Ricasoli, led by Francesco Ricasoli, where in the nineteenth century Baron Bettino Ricasoli, who was also president of the Council of United Italy, invented the recipe for one of the Tuscan red wines and the most famous Italian in the world.

Italy will be present, as always, also in the “Wine Stars” category, with the Piedmontese producer Franco Conterno, at the helm of Poderi Aldo Conterno, among the most popular brands in Barolo, together with Robert Kamen Maison Louis Latour, Aurelio Montes, Josh Scott and Christian Seely; as well as in the “Signature Tastings of the top 10 wines of 2021”, dedicated to the best 10 wines of the “Top 100” 2021 by “Wine Spectator”, wit the Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Le Chiuse (arrived at no.5) and the Cavallotto’s Barolo Bricco Boschis 2016 (at no. 8) In addition, the vertical of Château Mouton-Rothschild, symbol of Bordeaux, the one dedicated to the Napa Valley Dominus brand, and that of Ribera del Duero di Pingus, benchmark of the Tempranillo of Spain, but also the tasting of three 2008 of Champagne (Dom Pérignon, Louis Roederer and Krug), and the focus on Chardonnay from California and Pinot Noir from Oregon.

