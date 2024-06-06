The best rosé in the world is Italian: Siddura’s Cannonau di Sardegna Doc Rosa Nudo 2023

The best rosé in the world is Italian: the Cannonau di Sardegna Doc Rosato Nudo 2023 by Siddura, Sardinia’s leading wine brand, no. 1 of the “50 Great Rosé Wines of the World Competition” 2024, of Barcelona, which tells the lively and dynamic panorama of rosé wines - in the world, one bottle of wine in 10 consumed is rosé, according to data from the World Observatory of Rosé Wines, of the French Ministry of Agriculture - of which Italy is fifth in terms of consumption, with 5% of the market (far from France, which represents 33%, followed by Germany with 12%, the USA with 11%, and the United Kingdom with 6%) but, from North to South, it boasts a treasure chest of quality, diversity and typicality that characterize the typology, like no other producing country. So as to also conquer the second place of the podium, with the Marche Igt Sensuade 2023 by Santa Barbara, while in third place is Portugal, with the Freixo Special Edition Rosé 2022 by Herdade do Freixo II.

The 2024 “50 Great Rosé Wines of the World Competition” saw the participation of a wide range of rosé producing countries, from France to Portugal, from Spain to Italy. The evaluation criterion was entirely focused on quality, without considering price as a factor. And if dry rosés dominate the Top 50, the most interesting trend for the type is aging, in oak but also in amphora, techniques that confirm the versatility of rosés, adding complexity and consistency in the glass, without taking anything away from their typical freshness. From the delicate Provençal rosés of Grenache, Syrah and Cinsault, to the bolder expressions of Primitivo, Sangiovese and Aglianico from Italy, the ability of rosés to express the uniqueness of their vines is confirmed.

Italy which ranked at the top in the world for quality, taking first place with Siddura’s Nudo 2023, which obtained 96 points, followed by the Marche rosé Sensuade by Santa Barbara, with 95 points, and thanks to wineries such as Vigneti Villabella with the Villabella Chiaretto di Bardolino Doc Classico 2023 and 2022 and the Villa Cordevigo Gaudenzia Chiaretto Di Bardolino Doc Classico, and the Cantina di Montalcino with the Rosé Sibilla Della Gherardesca 2023, from Torrento with the Veritas 2023 to the Tenuta of Sticciano with Canto delle Rose 2023, from the Rosato 2023 by Marisa Cuomo to the Sbocciato of Il Poderone, from the Langhe Doc Rosato Solerose 100% Nebbiolo 2023 by Fontanafredda to the Macchiarosa 2023 by Míer Vini, from the Filieri Rosé 2023 by Cantina Dorgali to the Piemonte Doc Rosato 2022 by Cascina Guido Berta, from the Solarea Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Doc 2022 and 830 Cuvee Prestige Spumante Rosé Extra Dry Bio by Cantine Agriverde to the Metiusco 2023 and Ninì Palamà 2023 by Palamà, from the Illario 2023 by Fattoria di Magliano to the Ophelia 2023 by Cantine Macchie Santa Maria, from Lagrein Kretzer by Muri Gries - Cantina Convento to the Munazei Rosato - Lacryma Christi del Vesuvio Doc 2023 by Setaro.

However, the competition truly encompassed the entire world of rosé with excellent results: from Portugal, with the innovative use of native grape varieties such as Touriga Nacional (Herdade do Freixo II) and Tinta Cão (Quinta do Monte Travesso), to Spain with rosés from Castilla y León (Bodegas Gordonzello), Penedès (Aymar - Castell de Pujades) and Sierras de Málaga (Gross Hnos). Serbia will make its debut with Nemir by Winery Despotika, a rosé made from Prokupac and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Copyright © 2000/2024