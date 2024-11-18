The “Best Sommelier in Italy AIS 2024 - Trentodoc” is Andrea Gualdoni (Da Vittorio in Shanghai)

Andrea Gualdoni is from Cremona in the Lombardy Region, but he is the sommelier of the Da Vittorio Restaurant in Shanghai (two Michelin stars). He has won the“ Best Sommelier in Italy Italian Sommelier Association 2024 - Trentodoc Award”, announced recently in Florence, during the official presentation of the “Vitae 2025” Guide, by the Italian Sommelier Association (AIS), led by Sandro Camilli (we had also reported “Le Gemme”, here, the best of the best of the “4 Viti”, assigned by the Guide). “Thanks to his experience and expertise, he stood out in all the stages of the competition. He passed the semi-finals, where he faced 9 other professionals from Regional selections, to reach the finals, in which he competed with the last two candidates in the competition”, a note explained, namely, Artur Vaso from Lombardy and Massimo Tortora from Tuscany (finalists in 2023).

“Winning this title is a dream come true for me. Being nominated best Sommelier in Italy by the Italian Sommelier Association - Trentodoc Award is a responsibility that excites me and of which I am extremely proud! It is a prestigious acknowledgment that encourages me to continue working with passion. Becoming an ambassador of Trentodoc means I am totally committed to promoting the wine heritage of Trentino and to narrating the extraordinary nature of mountain bubbles”, Gualdoni commented. Stefano Fambri, president of TrentoDoc, which protects and promotes “mountain bubbles”, and Sandro Camilli, president of AIS presented the award to Gualdoni. Camilli added, “our format is growing year after year, and we, therefore, want all of this excellence and all of these professional figures that we train in our classrooms to be more and more specialized and qualified to spread our food and wine culture, in Italy and around the world”. During the ceremony in Florence, the AIS “Tastevin” awards were also announced, and “ assigned to 22 excellent wines from all of the Italian Regions, which represent a sensory journey through the wine biodiversity of Italy. The awards were given to: Valle d’Aosta Chardonnay Le Vin de Michel 2022 by Grosjean Vins for the Aosta Valley; Lessona 2019 by Proprietario Sperino for Piedmont; Valtellina Superiore Sassella Ultimi Raggi Riserva 2018 by Arpepe for Lombardy; Mat’55 Brut 2015 by Pian delle Vette for Veneto; Trento Le Général Blanc Dosaggio Zero Riserva 2016 by Cantine Monfort for Trentino; Alto Adige Pinot Nero Trattmann Riserva 2021 by Cantina Girlan for Alto Adige; Friuli Venezia Giulia Bianco Morus Alba 2022 by Vignai da Duline for Friuli Venezia Giulia; Rossese di Dolceacqua Superiore Barbadirame 2022 by Maixei for Liguria; Colli di Parma Vigna del Guasto 2020 by Lamoretti for Emilia; Romagna Sangiovese Superiore Avi Riserva 2021 by San Patrignano for Romagna; Bolgheri Sassicaia 2021 by Tenuta San Guido for Tuscany; Orvieto Classico Superiore Mare Antico 2022 by Decugnano dei Barbi for Umbria; Conero Sassi Neri Riserva 2020 by Fattorie Le Terrazze for The Marche; Notturno dei Calanchi 2021 by Paolo e Noemia D’Amico for Lazio; Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Colline Teramane Escol Riserva 2019 by San Lorenzo for Abruzzi; Falanghina del Molise Pluris 2023 by Cantine San Zenone for Molise; Campi Flegrei Falanghina Cruna Delago 2022 by La Sibilla for Campania; Gioia del Colle Primitivo Muro Sant’Angelo Contrada Barbatto 2021 by Tenute Chiaromonte for Apulia; Aglianico del Vulture Donato D’Angelo 2021 by Donato D’Angelo for Basilicata; Cirò Rosato Le Formelle 2023 by Caparra & Siciliani for Calabria; Marsala Superiore Ambra Semisecco Vintage 1994 Tino number 5 1994 by Francesco Intorcia Heritage for Sicily, and Vermentino di Gallura Vendemmia Tardiva Montidimola 2022 Vigne Surrau for Sardinia.

Copyright © 2000/2024