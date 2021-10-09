The “Champagne Experience” in Italy to celebrate its “Liaison” with a worldwide icon

Exports may have dropped, considering that a total of 6.9 million bottles were exported to Italy in 2020 (-17% compared to 2019, and consequently, -19% decrease in turnover, to 146.8 million euros), but Italy’s passion for Champagne, its prestige and its authenticity have definitely not waned, since it is the fifth market in the world of French bubbles, following the USA, the UK, Japan and Germany. This is the result of years of continuous growth registered before the Pandemic, which is the only negative point that halted its growth. These are the numbers that narrate the “Liaison” of the worldwide wine icon with Italy. The most famous and prestigious Maisons, over 120 of them, from big brands to small vignerons counting more than 600 wines, were the stars of the “Champagne Experience”. It is the topmost event in Italy dedicated to Champagne, organized by Società Excellence in Modena (Modena Fiere, October 10th -11th), which included exclusive tastings and Master Classes for wine enthusiasts and experts.

It was a truly unique opportunity not only to taste great wines from the various Champagne terroirs but also to deepen one’s knowledge of the most famous French bubbles with the producers, many of which were personally present at the tasting benches. For instance, there were names such as Jacquesson and Lallier, Charles Heidsieck, Bruno Paillard, Deutz, Louis Rederer, Pol Roger, Piper-Heidsieck, Taittinger, Pommery, Joseph Perrier and Comte de Montaigne, to mention just a few.

During the Master Classes, the famous sommelier and taster Alessandro Scorsone, talked about Blanc de Blancs in “All the Chardonnay Lights”, tasting Champagne R & L Legras Presidence Vieilles Vignes Grand Cru Vintage, Thiénot Cuvée Stanislas Brut Vintage, Bolieu Cuvée L 'Instant B Extra Brut Vintage, Encry Veuve Blanche Estelle Grand Cru Brut Vintage and Guiborat de Caurés à Mont-Aigu Extra Brut Grand Cru Vintage. Alberto Lupetti, one of the greatest connoisseurs of Champagne in Italy, talked about the wines obtained from long and very long ageing on yeasts, and tasted Champagne Louis Roederer Cristal Brut Vintage, Bruno Paillard, NPU Extra Brut Vintage, De Sousa Cuvée des Caudalies Grand Cru extra Brut, Pannier Egerie Extra Brut, Canard-Duchêne Cuvée V, Charles Heidsieck Blanc de Millénaires Brut Vintage and Ayala Brut Collection number 7 Vintage. The founder of “Porthos”, and the landmark of natural wines in Italy, Sandro Sangiorgi conducted the “Extravagance in Champagne” Master Class, which was a journey among wines that stand out because of their uniqueness, like Champagne Tarlant Bam! Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature, Pierre Gerbais The Original Pas Dosé Extra Brut, Apollonis-Michel Loriot Monodie Meunier Vieilles Vignes Extra Brut Vintage, Georges Vexelle Bouzy Rouge Côteaux Champenois Vintage and Leclerc Briant Blanc de Meuniers Premier Cru Vintage. Gabriele Gorelli, the first Italian “Master of Wine”, conducted the Master Class “Over the Top Rosé”, tasting Champagne Rémi Leroy Rosé de Saignée Les Crots Dosage Zéro, Larmandier-Bernier Rosé de Saignée 1er Cru extra Brut, Henri Giraud Grand Cru Ay MV Rosé, Paul Bara Special Club Rosé Brut Vintage and the Champagne de Venoge Louis XV Rosé Extra Brut Vintage.

Further, there was also the “Future Vintage” Master Class curated by Pol Roger (distributed in Italy by Compagnia del Vino) with Bastien Collard de Billy, a descendant of the founder of Maison Pol Roger who talked about the key role of techniques, expertise and extraordinary vineyards in the production of vintages that has made it famous all over the world for many generations, assisted by the expert Manlio Giustiniani, and tasting Champagne Pol Roger Brut Vintage in the years 2013, 2009, 2008, 2004 and 2002.

The event promoted by the Società Excellence, a company that unites 18 of the major Italian importers and distributors of excellent wines and distillates (Sagna Spa, Meregalli Group, Cuzziol Granddivini Srl, Pellegrini Spa, Balan Srl, Sarzi Amad srl, wine design Srl, Wine Teatro Srl, Wine Proposal Sas, Bolis Srl, Les Caves de Pyrene Srl, Premium Wine Selection PWS Srl, Ghilardi Selezioni Srl, Visconti 43 Srl, Première Srl. AGB Selection Srl, Philarmonica Srl and Spirits Colors Srl), also included the participation of the top Consortiums in the territory, such as the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium and the Consortium for the Protection of Lambrusco. There were areas dedicated to teaching and deepening one’s knowledge with wineries such as CleTo Chiali and Paltrinieri, Cantina della Volta and Cantina di Carpi and Sorbara, Marchesi of Ravarino and Medici Ermete, Venturini Baldini and Cavicchioli, as well as Chefs in the territory’s food proposals and Modena Consortium at Table. Last but not least, the innovative “divine contact” and NCF technology, and a virtual assistant for lovers of the most famous bubbles in the world.

