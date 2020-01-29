The Chinese “Corona Virus” emergency does not scare Vinitaly and Mantovani said, “Dates confirmed”

The “Corona Virus” emergency in China is filling up the daily news with alarms for people’s health, stock markets are in difficulty, while Governments as well as players in the tourist and industrial worlds are taking measures to curtail the disastrous illness. The big firms like Ikea, Toyota or Starbucks have decided to suspend their activities and close shops in the country until the emergency is over, but there are also those who are serenely looking ahead. “The dates of our fair in China have been confirmed for Wine to Asia in Shenzen, which is the Veronafiere-Vinitaly platform to promote “Vineyard Italy” in the country of the Great Wall, featuring a quality leap in the approach to Asian markets. The first edition of the fair will be held in November, so we have plenty of time to assess what will happen in consideration of the ongoing health alerts concerning viruses; however, staying in China is essential for our businesses. The Shenzen location is also proving to be a very good choice”, Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of Veronafiere told Ansa, during the Fieragricola in Verona.

“After crises like this, restarting is usually quite hasty and very fast. In China”, emphasized Mantovani, Italian wine will also arrive by e-commerce. Veronafiere has long believed in digital sales channels and has direct contacts with Alibaba and WeChat, the channel the Chinese community uses by far the most. Therefore, we are confident that we can go ahead together with the Italian wine companies”.

