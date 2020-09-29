The Covid damages again: Vinexpo Shanghai 2020, October 21 to 23, will be digital only

A bad sign for the international wine fairs, that comes from China which, instead, seems to be a restarting market and ahead of the others towards a return to normality: Vinexpo Shanghai 2020, scheduled from October 21 to 23, has been transformed into an event no more physical, but 100% digital. This was announced by Vinexposium – the join venture created between the Bordeaux trade fair and Comexposium, which explains how “the current situation has made it impossible to realize a physical event” – Vinexposium therefore takes the opportunity to launch its new platform Vinexposium.Connect to Vinexpo Shanghai, and continues to adapt by capitalizing on the high-level content traditionally provided by its Academy.

“With Vinexposium.Connect , which we are launching at Vinexpo Shanghai, we are adapting to a very challenging situation, and we are officially launching a powerful tool that can be used by industry players who need to create networks and find quality information and services”, comments the CEO of Vinexposium, Rodolphe Lameise.

Digital services, therefore, connections between exhibitors and buyers in China and not only in a virtual way, and also seminars, obviously online, such as the one that will be led by Thomas Keeling, Asia-Pacific Research Director for Iwsr, who will analyze the today’s market imagining that of tomorrow in China, or the one led by Ian Anderson Ford, Founding Partner of Nimbility, who will analyze the impact of Covid-10 in the Chinese wine market, between e-commerce, repositioning channels and emerging trends.

Everything via the web, as said, in a way that threatens to remain predominant for a long time to come, even on the front of international wine events, put to the test by the second wave of the pandemic that is developing in many countries of the world, and also by the difficulties to travel.

