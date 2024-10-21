The“ Distributors’ Fair” is a new format in the world of Italian wine business events

A new format in the wine business events world will soon be inaugurated. The formula will be the show, or the “experience”, based on the model of the “Modena Champagne Experience”, or rather a new form, a sort of “Distributors’ Fair”. It will be a meeting, divided between tastings and the market, reflections on wine and its trade, as it is a fundamental asset that keeps the supply chain afloat, from the production of grapes to bottles on tables and shelves, and everything in between and around them. The format will be created, WineNews has found out, by Società Excellence, which brings together 21 leading companies in the distribution of wine and spirits in Italy (Sagna Spa, Gruppo Meregalli Spa, Cuzziol Grandivini srl, Pellegrini Spa, Balan Srl, Sarzi Amadè Srl, Vino Design Srl, Teatro del Vino srl, Proposta Vini sas, Bolis Srl, Les Caves de Pyrene Srl, Premium Wine Selection PWS Srl, Ghilardi Selezioni Srl, Visconti 43 Spa, Première Srl, AGB Selezione Srl, Apoteca, Ceretto Terroirs, Philarmonica Srl, Spirits & Colori Srl, ViteVini Srl) that total more than 330 million euros in turnover, counting 2.045 agents operating throughout Italy and representing 2.185 high-level Italian and foreign companies, for a total of 23.5 million bottles sold in 2023.

The event will probably be held at the beginning of the year (in January), in a large Italian city, of International stature. Luca Cuzziol, president of Società Excellence, hinted at the project during his speech at the “Modena Champagne Experience”, which closed just recently in Modena (it will, however, travel to other Italian cities in the future, ed.), “our companies, united, have demonstrated how concerted action, discussion, and exchanging ideas are very successful, and they are also a concrete basis for a new way of thinking about wine, talking about wine, and selling wine. All of this is what wine distribution is in Italy today. Over the past 12 years, we have worked together”, Cuzziol continued, “and our objective was to improve the wine and spirits distribution system in our Country. And, even though the road has been long and winding, we are colleagues, but we are also competitors on the free market, we have built solid foundations for a new distribution model. We sometimes don’t realize it, but the Modena event confirms it. Our next goal”, Luca Cuzziol said, “is to create a meeting point for our customers, to promote Champagne as well as all the products in our companies' catalog. We want to do this in a new way, creating a project that goes beyond the label, and that promotes a thought, an idea, a color, a scent, that is, everything that speaks of wine, and which only a good manager through an organized sales network can offer. It is an ambitious project, but Società Excellence’s group of entrepreneurs has always looked forward, leaving behind the logic of the past, making medium and long-term plans. The result is that in a stagnant and contracting market, our companies perform better than the individual players working in the market, and our results are positive”.

