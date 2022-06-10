The elegance and glamour of Franciacorta bubbles conquer “Milan Fashion Week 2022”

The elegance and glamour of Franciacorta bubbles conquer the “Milano Fashion Week 2022”, and, already the official toast for over 10 years of one of the most awaited weeks of the year of the Italian fashion capital, in partnership with the National Chamber of Fashion, for the first time the “Festival Franciacorta” in Milan is included in the bill of events of “Milano Moda Uomo 2022” (June 20). A prestigious “catwalk” on which the spotlights of the whole world are shining, and where wine & fashion “parade” together as unmistakable symbols of the made in Italy style.

The “Festival Franciacorta” will present itself to the public of fashionistas, trade operators and wine-lovers with a large tasting desk and in-depth seminars led by sommelier Nicola Bonera in the magical setting of the Leonardo da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology, Italy’s largest science and technology museum. More than 40 wineries will be featured, from Antica Fratta to Fratelli Berlucchi, from Barone Pizzini to Bellavista, from Guido Berlucchi to Biondelli, from Bonfadini to Bosio, from Ca’ del Bosco to Cantina Chiara Ziliani, from Castello Bonomi to Centinari, from Colline della Stella to Contadi Castaldi, from Corte Aura to Derbusco Cives, from Faccoli Lorenzo to Ferghettina, from I Barisèi to Il Dosso, from La Fiorita to La Montina, from La Torre to Le Cantorie, from Le Marchesine to Lo Sparviere, from Marchesi Antinori Tenuta Montenisa to Mirabella, from Monte Rossa to Monzio Compagnoni, from Mosnel to Pietraluce, from Quadra to Ricci Curbastro, Romantica, Santa Lucia, Santus, Tenuta Martinelli, Tenuta Montedelma, Terre d'Aenor, Uberti, Vezzoli Giuseppe to Villa Crespia.

“We are happy to return to Milan, a city that, in addition to being the capital of Italian fashion, is now a second home for us”, explains Silvano Brescianini, president of the Franciacorta Consortium. “With this Festival, we renew our partnership with Camera della Moda in the “Milano Fashion Week” and raise a toast to elegance, craftsmanship and quality, the hallmarks of Made in Italy in the world. But another aspect we share is sustainability, one of the most important priorities for Franciacorta, which for years has been committed to giving life to viticulture capable of striving for balance with the environment”. And to mark the occasion, the Franciacorta Consortium is directing an exclusive dinner to celebrate Milan at Palazzo Borromeo D’Adda (June 16, invitation-only event). With Franciacorta that will be told not only as the first Italian wine produced exclusively with the Classical Method of refermentation in the bottle to have obtained the DOCG and for 50 years a prestigious “ambassador” of the Belpaese in the world just like fashion, but also as a territory that, less than an hour from Milan, overlooking the shores of Lake Iseo, boasts a precious cultural, historical and natural heritage.

Copyright © 2000/2022