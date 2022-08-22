The elite of fine wines in Florence: gala dinner and charity auction for Gerard Basset Foundation

The legacy of Gerard Basset, for decades wine communication and education protagonist, the only one in the world to have boasted the titles of Master Sommelier, Master of Wine, and Officer of the Order of the British Empire, who passed away in 2019, is Liquid Icons, founded with his longtime friend, DipWSET Lewis Chester. The first fruit, in 2018 was “The Global Fine Wine Report”, which after the death of Basset became “The Gérard Basset Global Fine Wine Report”, capable of putting in line the current trends in the wine world through the contributions of Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, sommeliers, wine brokers, wine merchants, and journalists. A first stone, around which, in 2020, the foundations were laid for what has become the true legacy of Gerard Basset: the “Gerard Basset Foundation”, which with “The Golden Vines Awards”, rewards the protagonists of the world of fine wines (here are the winners of 2021), which from 2021 is staged in a gala ceremony created to finance the beneficial goals of the Gerard Basset Foundation, and which, from 15 to 17 October, will be on stage in Florence. Liquid Icons, Amorim Cork, Grant Macdonald, Shantell Martin and an internationally renowned contemporary artist (not yet disclosed, ed) will design, develop and finance the “Award Trophy”.

In three days, 275 guests, a major international guest yet to be revealed (in 2021 it was Kylie Minogue), and an “Oscar-style” ceremony, staged on October 16th, which will celebrate the best producers of fine wines and the legends of the wine industry, in the spectacular setting of the Salone dei Cinquecento in Palazzo Vecchio. To sign the gala dinner, the three-star Michelin chef with the Osteria Francescana (and, twice, at the top of the “50 Best Restaurants”) Massimo Bottura, while pairing more than 500 bottles of Dom Pérignon Rosé 2008, Dom Pérignon P2 2004, Krug Grande Cuvée, Krug Vintage, Dom Ruinart, Trimbach Clos Sainte Hune 2012, Emidio Pepe Trebbiano d’Abruzzo 2004, Château Cheval Blanc 2005 in magnum, Solaia, Château d’Yquem, Taylor’s Port 1970 in magnum and The Macallan, Richard Hennessy will be Marc Almert, Asi Best Sommelier of the World in 2019 and Michelin Sommelier of the Year in 2020. In addition to the dinner, the other important moment will be the auction of 100 lots, including bottles (large formats and old vintages of some of the world’s largest wine brands) and experiences (exclusive tastings and stays in Chateaux and historic cellars), beaten from “The Golden Vines”, together with the auction house Zachys, in person and online: the goal is to raise at least 1.2 million pounds (as in 2021), to finance wine education programs related to diversity and involvement, such as Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarship, Internship & Mentorship Programs, Dom Pérignon Golden Vines Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships, Hennessy Golden Vines Diversity Scholarship in Spirits, and other scholarships for education programs, curated by Golden Vines, and focused on diversity and inclusion.

At the gala evening, there will be a prologue, reserved for the 275 “guests” (for which there are two entrances: a “basic” one for 7,000 euros and a “VIP” one for 12,000 euros), with five exclusive masterclasses on stage on October 15th: at Palazzo Capponi in the glass the Brunello di Montalcino of four iconic companies of the great Tuscan red, such as Il Marroneto, Biondi-Santi, Casanova di Neri and Castiglion del Bosco, selected by Lewis Chester and narrated by the Master of Wine, Gabriele Gorelli; Vincent Chaperon, chef de cave of Dom Pérignon will bring 30 guests to discover the most exclusive of Champagne; Renaud Fillioux de Gironde will lead the Hennessy Masterclass, on the terrace of “Il Tornabuoni”, overlooking the Brunelleschi’s Dome; Charles Lachaux, winner of the “Golden Vines World’s Best Rising Star Award” in 2021 will animate the four round tables of the Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux Masterclass; István Szepsy will introduce the discovery of his legendary Tokaji. In the evening, four-handed private dinners will be signed by Davide Oldani (D’O, 2 Michelin stars) and Matteo Lorenzini (Osteria di Passignano, in the Antinori family estate, 1 Michelin star).

Moreover, on October 16th, the day of the VIP guests will pass between the tour, tasting, and lunch in the cellar of the Marchesi Antinori in the Chianti Classico, one of the most beautiful wine places in the world, in Bargino, or a tour of the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum, followed by lunch at Palazzo Spini Feroni, and a VIP tour at Palazzo Vecchio as guests of the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella.

