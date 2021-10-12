The greatest wines in the world at the charity auction and in the glasses, for the "Gerard Basset Foundation"

“The 2021 Golden Vines Awards" was recently presented at the famous private club Annabel’s in London, during the exclusive gala ceremony of the World Wine Excellence Awards promoted by Liquid Icons, the research and content company of the wine world, founded by Gerard Basset and Lewis Chester. A charity dinner accompanied the awards, in favor of the Gerard Basset Foundation, the charity founded by the family and colleagues of the Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine and Best Sommeliers in Europe and the world, to finance wine education programs linked to diversity and inclusion, like the Taylor's Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships, worth 55.000 Sterling Pounds for two BAME / BIPOC students who want to become Masters of Wine or Master Sommeliers. An online and live charity auction by Christie's included over 70 lots of the most prestigious wines in the world, and raised over 1.2 million Sterling Pounds. "The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Golden Vines World's Best Fine Wine Producer" went to Domaine de la Romanée Conti, the legendary Burgundy and global wine, and its leader, Aubert de Villaine, received "The Macallan Golden Vines Hall of Fame" award. The German iconic Egon Müller received "The SGC Golden Vines Best Fine Wine Producer in Europe" award, while the famous Ridge Vineyard in California was awarded "The Gucci Golden Vines Best Fine Wine Producer in the Americas". Penfolds, the top wine brand in Australia received “The VistaJet Golden Vines Best Fine Wine Producer in the Rest of the World” award. Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux from Burgundy was awarded "The Virgin Galactic Golden Vines World’s Best Rising Star", and the American Coravin, who revolutionized the way wine is served, received "The Julius Baer Golden Vines Innovation" award. “The Oeno Golden Vines Honorary Award”, went posthumously to Steven Spurrier, one of the world's leading wine communicators and buyers. And, last but not least, the Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, VIP-Vigneron of Kylie Minogue Wines, in the UK, received “The Liquid Icons Special Award for Wine Entrepreneurialism” and “The Most Successful Rosé Wine Launch of 2020/21”.

It was a unique event, the gala dinner was prepared by the three-star Michelin Chef Mauro Colagreco, whose famous restaurant "Mirazur" in Menton (sponsored by S. Pellegrino) was formerly number 1 in the world. The iconic wines accompanying dinner were names such as Dom Perignon P2, Egon Müller, Domaine Baron Thenard Montrachet Grand Cru, Domaine de la Romanee Conti and Château d'Yquem served by Marc Almert, the Best Sommelier in the World ASI 2019. The prestigious Italian wines served in the glasses, which the Australian pop star Kylie Minogue and many celebrities also produce, were Brunello di Montalcino Vigna del Suolo DOCG 2016 of the Argiano brand (in the photo, Bernardino Sani, CEO and winemaker of the historic estate owned by the Brazilian entrepreneur Andrè Esteves, which will also be one of the lots at the 2022 edition auction, he told WineNews, ed.).

It was a dream auction, including lots of top wines and the most prestigious brands in the world: Château Cheval Blanc, Château Margaux, Château Mouton Rothschild, Château d'Yquem, Charles Heidsieck, Dom Pérignon, Dom Ruinart, Krug, Louis Roederer, Moët & Chandon, Taittinger, Veuve Clicquot, Marqués de Riscal, Egon Müller, Opus One, Casa Lapostolle, Bodega Catena Zapata, Penfolds Grange, to name just a few. There were many Italian wines, such as Giacomo Conterno’s Barolos, and a double Magnum of the legendary Monfortino 2013 (plus a private visit to the brand in the Langhe and a tasting guided by Roberto Conterno), Sassicaia of Tenuta San Guido, with a Magnum of the excellent 1985 vintage and other vintages (plus a visit and lunch at the winery, guests of Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta). The first double Magnum of the prestigious and very famous Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2013 by Biondi-Santi (plus a visit to the Estate and a tasting guided by the CEO, Giampiero Bertolini), a Magnum of Barolo Cannubi DOCG 2015 signed by Chiara Boschis (plus, but not only, a visit with tasting & lunch in the E. Pira & Figli winery). Further, a 5 liter Brunello Riserva Millecento 2015 of the Castiglion del Bosco brand (and a stay at the wine resort in Montalcino by Chiara and Massimo Ferragamo, plus a game of golf at the only private Italian golf course), the double Magnum of Sori Tildin 2001 signed by the legendary Angelo Gaja, “the king of Barbaresco” (and a private tour and lunch-tasting at the winery). A Magnum and double Magnum of the legendary Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto Riserva, vintages 2001 and 2008 by Bruna Giacosa (including a "VIP Tour" of the brand), a Magnum of Barolo Brunate 2017 by Giuseppe Rinaldi, signed by Marta and Carlotta Rinaldi (plus a tour and tasting-lunch led by Marta Rinaldi at the winery). And, a double Magnum of the prestigious Barbaresco Crichët Pajé 2006 di Roagna by Luca Roagna (who will guide the tour & tasting of the brand for "VIP" guests).

Italy also competed in the short list nominations of the Awards with Giacomo Conterno and Tenuta San Guido. The awards were selected by over 400 wine professionals from more than 50 Countries, including Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers DipWset and Advanced Sommeliers, authors of an annual report on the main trends of the fine wines market. The Award Trophy was designed by Liquid Icons, Amorin Cork, Grant Macdonals, Hill & Sky and Shantell Martin.

