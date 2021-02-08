The European Space Agency technology will map the crus of Bolgheri, Barolo and Brunello

Once again, the European Space Agency is sending help from outer space. The ESA had already funded and sustained the vineyard monitoring project together with the Ticinum Aerospace company - an academic spin-off of the University of Pavia - to build mathematical models using satellite and terrestrial sensors, which could predict the quality of a vintage even before the grapes were in the winery. Now, it is at the service of wine lovers, especially the high-level enthusiasts, who live far away from the top crus in the world; that is, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Bolgheri, Barolo, Barbaresco and Brunello di Montalcino.

The project is called Saturnalia and, utilizing the technology of the European Space Agency, has mapped 260 vineyards, reconstructing them in 3D. Therefore, the project will make them easy to visit even from home and find out where the wine we are drinking comes from, and what link there is with the land where it is produced.

The mapping will be enhanced month-by-month adding new companies, new plots, and all sorts of holographic information about highlands, flatlands and the territory. Together with its other tools, Saturnalia, a start-up also developed by Ticinum Aerospace, is definitely an effective tool for collectors and lovers of fine wines to get access to votes, reports on harvests, dynamic maps, obviously, as well as updates and prices. All of this, or almost all of it, thanks to the technology of satellites and terrestrial sensors at the service of the wine world.

