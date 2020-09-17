The Giro d’Italia toasts again, with the “Prosecco Superiore Wine Stage”, among the Unesco Hills

A pedal stroke and a jumping cork, a high speed arrival and a toast to one of the most important territories of Italian wine: on October 17th, one month from today, the Giro d’Italia 2020, in autumn version because of Covid, will stop between the Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, for the “Wine Stage” dedicated to the historical territory where the most famous of Italian spices was born. An important moment of relaunch, which was born thanks to the work of the Consortium of Prosecco Conegliano Valdobbiadene Docg, RCS and the Association of Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene UNESCO World Heritage.

A 34 km race between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, start and finish of the “Prosecco Superiore Wine Stage” the n. 14, (which thus adds to those dedicated, in recent years, in order, to Chianti Classico, Sagrantino di Montefalco, Franciacorta, Sangiovese di Romagna, after the legendary and unforgettable stage of Montalcino, in the mud of white roads, in 2010), which will arrive at a decisive moment of the “Corsa Rosa”, and will be a huge and long showcase open to the world for the territory, with the labors of the pedal champions that metaphorically will be a continuation of those of the Prosecco Docg winemakers, protagonists in these days of a harvest that, on the steep slopes of the Glera hills, is decidedly “heroic”. A route, that of the stage, that between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, will pass through San Pietro di Feletto, the Muro di Cà del Poggio, Refrontolo, Pieve di Soligo, Farra di Soligo, Col San Martino, Guia, San Pietro di Barbozza, showing the world the lands from which the wine is born.

“The Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg is the venue of the Committee for stage n. 14 of the Giro d'Italia - says the president of the Consorzio, Innocente Nardi - and in consideration of the delicate and uncertain moment we are going through, which follows very difficult months, we are particularly proud to host a time trial stage of the Giro d’Italia 2020, the only one to have a wine-growing territory as a stage, which allows consolidating the identity and value of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg”.

