“The Golden Vines Online Auction”: £878,754 raised for the ”Gérard Basset Foundation”

878,754 pounds: so much has collected the world’s wine excellence, Italy of course included, among fine wines, rare spirits and “luxurious” experiences to be lived, in “The Golden Vines Online Auction” by Liquid Icons, a catalog with more than 120 lots that remained available until midnight on October 27, when the “gong” for bidding went off. An auction “that makes a difference”, since the proceeds of the initiative will go to support the charitable projects of the “Gérard Basset Foundation”, the nonprofit created by the legacy and in memory of Gérard Basset (the only person in the world to have boasted the titles of Master Sommelier, Master of Wine and Officer of the Order of the British Empire, who passed away in 2019) that supports wine education programs related to diversity and inclusion, and from which, to date, 1,200, in more than 30 countries around the world, have benefited.

“The Golden Vines Live Auction”, had opened on October 6 and was also auctioned in attendance on October 25 in Madrid by Sotheby’s to allow guests to bid on exclusive wine and luxury-related experiences. Among the “top lots” to make the podium was Italy, with second-place Biondi-Santi (with lot No. 13 winning for £30,000), the “cradle” and history of Brunello di Montalcino, owned by the French Epi group of the Descours family. A “dream” proposal was the one in the lot that included the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016 (one of the best vintages in history for Brunello) in Mathusalem format (6 liters), signed by Biondi-Santi ad Giampiero Bertolini, but also the experience of a private tour of the Tenuta Greppo estate and of the historic and extraordinary vault where all the bottles of the 42 Reserves produced so far over the years, from 1888 to the present, are kept and which together make up a priceless library. “We are proud that Biondi-Santi is helping to support the charitable projects of the “Gérard Basset Foundation””, commented Giampiero Bertolini .“The proceeds of £30,000 from the 2016 Mathusalem Reserve will, in fact, go toward training programs in the wine industry”.

Among the five top lots reported to WineNews by “Liquid Icons,” for No. 1, which topped out at 34. 000 pounds, one flies to the States, to Napa Valley, to Opus One, with a prestigious collection of Opus One Magnums, vintages 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, signed by Michael Silacci, winemaker of the estate-symbol of American wine, in a fabulous lot including a luxury stay in Paris for two nights, complete with a visit to Versailles in the season opener of the Royal Opera House, at the table signed by California winery Opus One, and a private jet available for a destination in Western Europe, all for two people. There’s Asia, however, rounding out the podium (the bid that came in is £27,000), with a grape harvest (and more) experience with the Bhutan Wine Company (for two people) included in a week-long trip to the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan next summer. A package that includes first-class air travel from Delhi or Bangkok, all food, luxury accommodations, hiking in the Tiger’s Nest, visits to the Golden Buddha as well as numerous Bhutanese vineyards and participation in wine-related activities. The fourth “top lot” (£25,000) is in Champagne with the “Hatt et Soner Experience”, which also includes the opportunity to create an entirely personalized Champagne (one can, for example, choose the method of vinification, but also the dosage to define the style of Champagne, down to the design and engraving to complete “The Personal Vintage”). And again, a visit to the vineyards, lunch in the Maison for eight guests and a “summit” with the winemakers to create their own personal vintage, accommodation in five-star hotels as well as being guests of owner Kristofer Ruscon.

Closing out the “top five” (again for £25,000), again a made-in-France excellence, Liber Pater, with the “Liber Pater Experience”, an encounter with “the most expensive red wine in the world” (less than 500 bottles produced per vintage) and “the most interesting man in Bordeaux”, Loic Pasquet. An experience that includes a collection of Liber Pater in a handmade box, and including the 2015, 2018, and 2019 vintages, signed by vigneron Loic Pasquet; and also, VIP tour, tasting, vineyard visit, and lunch or dinner at the Estate with Loic Pasquet.

Good adjudications also from the other Italian lots in the catalog, offered by prestigious wineries such as Argiano, Castiglion del Bosco, Casanova di Neri, Il Marroneto, Tassi, Ornellaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bibi Graetz, Tenuta Sette Ponti, Ultima Pietra, Gaja, Giacomo Borgogno & Figli, Roagna, Vietti, Serradenari di Giulia Negri, Ferrari Trento, Passopisciaro, but also from the lots “Brunello di Montalcino Icons & Gabriele Gorelli” and “Bolgheri Iconic Fine Wines”.

