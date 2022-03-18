The great wine, the Renaissance, the “rock” of Gianna Nannini: here are the “Anteprime di Toscana”

The timeless charm of its “great classics”, which, inside the glass, have conquered the world, the curiosity that revolves around its lesser-known wine gems, still largely to be discovered: kicks off tomorrow, with “PrimAnteprima 2022” signed by the Region of Tuscany, the Florence Chamber of Commerce, PromoFirenze and Fondazione Sistema Toscana, the “Settimana delle Anteprime di Toscana”, which will turn the spotlight on the new vintages of wines from the region. Symbol of Tuscany (and of Italy) in the world, and economic engine of a sector that, with its most noble denominations and many wines on its peak, in 2021 moved an export worth 1.1 billion euros (+ 16% on 2020, with Tuscany which among the “big” is the Region that has grown the most according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews), attracts tourists from all over the world, and maintains an appeal that expects its fine vineyards at the center of important sales also in 2022. And from the “Renaissance” beauty of its territories to the success of its wines in the world, a Tuscany of “rock” wine toasts with one of the greatest Italian rock stars of all time: Gianna Nannini, exceptional testimonial of her homeland, the Tuscany, and Siena in particular, whose name has always brought to the world many successes, just like wine does. And that author of “America” and “Fotoromanza”, “Bello e impossibile” and “I maschi”, “Un’estate italiana” and “Meravigliosa creatura”, “Amandoti” and “Sei nell’anima”, produces wine as well at Certosa di Belriguardo, the winery nestled in the hills a stone’s throw from Siena that she took over from her family to make “rock wines” herself. She will be among the protagonists of the opening conference of the event, tomorrow, together with, among others, the President of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani, the Vice-President and Councilor for Agriculture Stefania Saccardi and the president of Avito (the Consortium of all Wines of Tuscany, ed) Francesco Mazzei. With Nannini also protagonist of the gala dinner of the “Anteprime di Toscana”, which will be on stage with the Consortiums and the leaders of the Tuscan wine world in the symbolic monument of their land: the Salone dei Cinquecento in Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, among works and masterpieces of art such as the Renaissance frescoes by Vasari in which even the territories of Tuscan wine are masterfully depicted. Then, it will be the turn of the “Settimana delle Anteprime di Toscana” itself, in which the Consortiums present the new vintages: in Florence, Sunday 20 March it is presented “Chianti Lovers & Rosso Morellino”, by the Chianti Consortium and the Morellino di Scansano Consortium, while on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 March will be the turn of the “Chianti Classico Collection”, by the Chianti Classico Consortium (the leitmotif of the tasting and setting up will be the Chianti Classico area and its subdivision into Geographical Units, the new path that the denomination has decided to undertake); Tuesday 22nd and Wednesday 23rd March “Anteprima della Vernaccia di San Gimignano”, organized by the Vernaccia di San Gimignano Consortium, in the “Manhattan of the Middle Ages”; Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 March “Anteprima del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano”, organized by the Consortium Nobile di Montepulciano Toscana, in the “pearl” town of the Renaissance; Friday 25 March we return to Florence for “Anteprima L’Altra Toscana”, in which will take place the Consortium of Carmignano, Consortium Chianti Rufina, Consortium Colline Lucchesi, Consortium Doc Cortona, Consortium Maremma Toscana, Consortium Montecucco, Consortium Orcia, Consortium Terre di Casole, Terre di Pisa Consortium and Valdarno di Sopra Doc Consortium.

