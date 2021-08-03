The “International Film Festival” of Venice n. 78 toasts with Prosecco

From the gala dinners to the events before the film showings, to toast the “Golden Lion” in the glasses of the most important actors, directors and international producers there will be bubbles, but also an Italian red and white wine, in the sign of a timeless partnership between great cinema and Italian wine: from Prosecco Doc Rosè Brut 2020 to BellusSì Blanc de Noir 2020, from Belpoggio Rosso di Montalcino Doc 2018 to Lido 1932 Müller Thurgau Doc 2019. These are the wines of the “International Film Festival” of Venice no. 78 (Venice Lido, September 1-11), protagonists of the prestigious Biennale in the selection of Bellussi, the winery of Valdobbiadene of the Martellozzo family, the owner also of Tenuta Belpoggio among the Brunello vineyards in Montalcino, official supplier for 13 years in support of Italian culture. So much so that Lido 1932 is the line of white wines produced in Alto Adige, in Valle Isarco, which seals the collaboration with the Venice Biennale, in reference to the place where it takes place and to the year of the first edition.

The 78th edition will be opened by “Madres paralelas” by Pedro Almodovar, it will see the participation of 59 countries and will count 21 films in the running for the “Golden Lion”, 5 of which are Italian: from “È stato la mano di Dio” by Paolo Sorrentino to “America Latina” by the Damiano brothers and Fabio D'Innocenzo, from “Il buco” by Michelangelo Frammartino to “Freaks out” by Gabriele Mainetti and “Qui rido io” by Mario Martone.

