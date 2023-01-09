The Langhe and Italian wine say goodbye to Luciano Sandrone, the legend of Barolo

Just as 2022 came to an end with a mourning that saw Italian wine bid farewell to a great personality like Francesca Colombini Cinelli, the “Lady of Brunello” in Montalcino, 2023 began under the banner of another goodbye. This time to one of the symbolic producers of the Langhe: WineNews greets with deep regret and displeasure Luciano Sandrone, the great “man winegrower” who passed away at the age of 76, in recent days, a legendary name of absolute excellence who wrote and is writing the history of the Langhe, and whose Barolos, from the Cru Le Vigne to the Cannubi Boschis (which, with the 2001 vintage, is also one of the “12 apostles”, protagonist wines of the famous Japanese comic “Kami no shizuku”, or “Drops of God”, the cartoon by Tadashi Agi) and Aleste, have climbed several positions in fine wines worldwide in recent years, raising the prestige of all Italian wine with this contribution. We warmly embrace the family, to his daughter Barbara and brother Luca, with the same hug with which they have always welcomed us to their beautiful cellar founded by Luciano in the 1970s.

Luciano Sandrone, a man of great ingenuity and vision, decisive in his convictions, but humble in his own way, as when in a video interview at the end of 2021, in a report dedicated to the history of Barolo, speaking of the great vintages, he told us among other things: “the 1990 vintage was the first important vintage for us, the one that made us known around the world, we weren’t before”. Then there are many other vintages reported by Luciano Sandrone, sometimes for their high quality, sometimes for the memories, such as those associated with the birth of grandchildren. A story, that of the Luciano Sandrone winery, which began “in the seventies in the garage of the house, and since then carried on with heart commitment and great care to every detail”, as stated on the company website). A story that has grown up, made immortal by the great bottles of Luciano Sandrone, and destined to continue thanks to his legacy.

