The latest gossip about Harry and Meghan? They could become wine producers in California

Calm, privacy and wine. Harry and Meghan have left Los Angeles, and are moving to their new property in Montecito, in the famous wine region of Santa Barbara, California. In the future of the Dukes of Sussex there might also be wine production, following a passion, which would unite them to more and more celebrities. According to the magazine “Vanity Fair”, which reports an indiscretion in the English newspaper, “Daily Mail”, and among the couples of VIP-vignerons it points out Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, producers at Château Miraval among the vineyards in France, in the enormous villa surrounded by a large park - which cost 14.65 million US dollars - would also be thinking of entering the wine business by creating their own label. After all, Meghan Markle closed her blog, “The Tig”, when the former American actress officially joined the Royal Family to marry Prince Harry, which was named after a famous Italian wine, Marchesi Antinori’s Tignanello. “It would be yet another recognition for our wine region”, said the Santa Barbara Vintners Association, where so many stars own vineyards, from Pink to Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas.

