The legendary ties of Marinella meet the brand of Brunello Argiano for a limited edition

Wine and fashion walk arm in arm again, with one of the iconic sartorial brands of the Belpaese, that of the legendary Neapolitan ties of Marinella, loved by politicians, actors and directors, such as Luchino Visconti, Marcello Mastroianni and Giorgio Napolitano, meeting one of the historic producers of Brunello di Montalcino, Argiano, to give life to a limited edition dedicated to lovers of Made in Italy in all its forms. Two symbols of the quality of Italian craftsmanship united by a heritage rooted in luxury craftsmanship, come together to create an object destined to become a cult.

“Elegance and exclusivity have always been part of Argiano’s DNA, as well as Marinella’s”, explains Bernardino Sani, CEO of the winery. “I met Mr. Marinella last summer and together we decided to start a collaboration: at the beginning I thought about a small number of personalized ties to be destined to our most important customers and importers, then we created a real line, which from May will also be on sale on Marinella’s digital store”. Alongside the ties, personalized with Argiano’s logo, there will also be a line of scarves for female customers. “This project - adds Bernardino Sani - is also a sign of good luck, in the hope of soon being able to return to wearing ties and therefore to meet in person, for work and pleasure”.

Between Argiano and Marinella there is a strong elective affinity: they are both part of load-bearing assets of Made in Italy, such as wine and fashion. Argiano, a historic winery in Montalcino that belonged to noble families for centuries and is now owned by Brazilian entrepreneur André Esteves, produces 120,000 bottles of Brunello and 65,000 of Rosso di Montalcino each year, destined for export to 46 countries. Marinella’s silk ties leave from the Rivera di Chiaia boutique in Naples to be worn by illustrious personalities from all over the world: heads of state, politicians, great managers and actors. The result of the highest level of craftsmanship, they have been sewn strictly by hand since 1914, and their unmistakable patterns have become one of the symbols of Italian style.

Argiano’s cellar, today, is located inside the splendid renaissance villa of Bell’Aria, recently object of an important conservative restoration, where great names of Italian culture have stayed, from Ugo Foscolo to Giosuè Carducci. Right here will be set up an art museum, which will be placed side by side to the historical cellar where are kept old vintages of Brunello not only from Argiano, as well as André Esteves’ private collection of great bottles of Bordeaux and Burgundy (a niche is dedicated to the great enologist Giacomo Tachis, with the Supertuscans he created, from Tignanello to Solaia, from Sassicaia to Solengo, created in 1995 in Argiano). The winery has also started the “Argiano Carbon Neutral” project, which certifies the good management practices and the commitment of the winery in reducing its environmental impact: from microzonation to precision agriculture, from organic farming to plastic free.

The Marinella boutique overlooks the seafront in Naples: founded by Eugenio Marinella, it was initially a small store of twenty square meters frequented by the Neapolitan high society of the time. Today it is a must for tourists arriving from all over the world, who choose here their ties, sewn by the hands of skilled Neapolitan tailors. Marinella boasts stores in Rome, Milan and Tokyo, as well as corner shops in the most important department stores: Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Santa Eulalia in Barcelona, le Bon Marché Rive Gauche in Paris.

