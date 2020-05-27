The mosaics of the Villa Romana discovered in 1922 come to light in the vineyards of Negrar

An archaeological treasure has been discovered in Negrar, literally in the vineyards of Valpolicella. It is a perfectly preserved mosaic dating back to Roman times. Finding the mosaic there was no surprise, as the first traces of the Roman villa in Negrar had been discovered back in 1922. All archaeological research had been stopped, however, for almost a century, so the structure and its limits were unknown. Finally, in August 2019 excavations started again, thanks to some small funding from the Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities, the archaeologist Gianni de Zuccato, resumed research, and the first part of the villa's floor emerged, which dates back to the third century AD. Therefore, the mayor of Negrar, Roberto Grison, stated that it must to be appreciated, because “a cultural site of this value deserves attention. And, this is the reason why, together with the Ministry and private agricultural funds, we will find a way to make this treasure enjoyable to everyone”.

