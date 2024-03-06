The patronage of Italian wineries has no boundaries, and with Pasqua Vini lands in London

If, thanks to artistic patronage, artists of all ages are called upon to create their works in Italy, in the increasingly widespread practice of patronage by Italian wineries - which continues its centuries-old tradition to the present day, with many new projects being born and which we report on in WineNews - it is increasingly the case that it is wine that goes beyond the borders to support art, young artists and the most important international cultural institutions, to spread a message as universal as the passion there is in the world for our labels. A way, on the part of wineries and producers, also to say “thank you” and make known in historic and more mature markets their commitment to society that goes beyond the bottle. Such as Pasqua Vini, the Veronese winery led by the Pasqua family, ambassador of Amarone della Valpolicella and Veneto wines in the world, “Innovator of the Year” 2023 for the U.S. magazine “Wine Enthusiast” and which in 2025 celebrates 100 years since its founding in 1925, which continues to invest in contemporary art and, for the first time, in Great Britain (a market that for the winery marked +4.5% sales 2023, closed at 60.9 million euros in sales, 87.6% to exports, with 12.8 million bottles sold in 70 countries, ed.) by supporting “Metamorphosis: Innovation in Eco Photography & Film”, an exhibition by artists Almudena Romero, Hannah Fletcher, Edd Carr and Scott Hunter, who are committed to environmental and sustainability issues, at the prestigious and iconic Saatchi Gallery in London (May 26-July 28, with the preview today in the British capital, where WineNews also flew), among the most recognized names in the industry, which welcomes 10 million visitors to its 70. 000 square meters in the Duke of York's Headquarters in Chelsea.

A project that fits into the philosophy of Pasqua Vini and its commitment in recent years to the full expression of emerging talents in contemporary art, particularly digital, through patronage activities and collaborations, starting in its city, Verona, which gave rise to the installation “Luna Somnium”, commissioned from fuse* for Vinitaly 2023 and “Superfluous”, created by None Collective for ArtVerona 2023, and with which he also collaborated for “Falling Dreams” at Base in Milan in 2021. Not forgetting Pasqua’s presence with its wines at the MoMa in New York and alongside the Italian Embassy at Frieze London, the contemporary art fair also in the City, and, returning to the “capital” of Valpolicella, the participation in the project “67 columns for the Arena of Verona”, which sees Pasqua Vini among the supporters of the preservation of one of the temples of world music.

“Our winery is close to celebrating its first 100 years, and we are celebrating this milestone by collaborating with a prestigious entity like Saatchi Gallery”, explains Riccardo Pasqua, CEO Pasqua Vini. “Supporting this exhibition underscores our intergenerational commitment to innovation, creativity and unconventional approaches. The artists chosen embody the values we believe in. This international collaboration builds on Pasqua’s heritage of artistic patronage, commitment to making art accessible to the public, and belief that innovation also comes from a deep understanding of history and tradition. We believe that creativity should be cultivated with love and care, like the earth. And that the future is built by innovating”.

Since 1985, Saatchi Gallery has served as an innovative platform for the dissemination and promotion of contemporary art. Exhibitions have featured works by emerging or international artists whose work has hardly ever been exhibited in the United Kingdom. This approach has made the Gallery one of the most recognized names in contemporary art.

