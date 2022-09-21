The promotion of Italian wine in the world restarts with Veronafiere, between Brazil and China

In China, the pandemic has hit harder than elsewhere, also due to Beijing’s still very strict anti-Covid policies. This, among other effects, has severely limited wine imports from China, with an overall decline in value in the last three years of 31%. In the same period (2019-2021), however, orders of Italian wine grew by almost 6% (to 165 million dollars), thanks also to the almost zeroing of imports from Australia, a victim of super duties imposed from the end of 2020. Today Italy is the third largest supplier of wine in China, behind Chile (332 million dollars) and France (753 million dollars). In Brazil, on the other hand, the import of wine made in Italy, in 2021, marked a growth of 19.4% (to 43 million dollars) over 2020, even exceeding the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 (+ 12.7%). Italy boasts a 9% market share of imported products, the same as France and behind Portugal, Argentina, and the market leader Chile which, thanks to discounted entry rates, is worth 38% of the market. In the last 3 years, Brazilian wine demand has grown by 28%, for a value of 477 million dollars. And, in these two countries, these days, two world wine business events speak Italian, branded Veronafiere, with the collaboration of Ice-Agenzia: it started today, and will go on until 23 September, at the Bento Goncalves Exhibition Center (Brazil), the third edition of “Wine South America” to land, on September 24, the special edition “Wine to Asia”, organized in Guangzhou, as explained by a well-known Veronafiere.

In Brazil, particularly, 360 brands will be involved in the event organized by the subsidiary Veronafiere do Brasil, with 120 international brands mostly from Italy, Argentina, Chile, France, Georgia, and Portugal. Matching with the South American wine system that will be able to count on about 6 thousand professional operators expected at “Wine South America” and on Enoteca Italia representing 14 regions of Italy and 194 references for business-to-business meetings, seminars, and masterclasses. “The Brazilian market - said Maurizio Danese, CEO of Veronafiere - is now limited by heavy tariff barriers which will gradually ease in the coming years thanks to the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. An undoubtedly strategic perspective, also by virtue of an important presence of Italian migrants”. The format of the Veronafiere event for the fair in the State of Rio Grande is exclusively business, with buyers from more than 20 nations and over 300 exhibitors representing well-defined market segments such as national and international wines, spirits, extra virgin olive oil, technologies for viticulture and the production of wine and oil, accessories for consumption and companies supplying specialized services.

In China, on the other hand, a special edition of “Wine to Asia” will be staged on 24 September in Guangzhou, also in the Greater Bay Area, one of the most important areas for wine consumption in China: it will present 130 wineries from 26 countries. “Wine to Asia - Guangzhou Special Edition” will present four premium masterclasses, including one dedicated to Italian wine, supported by Ice, led by Ian D’Agata, and one to Chinese wine, with Grace Vineyard, led by one of the most influential producers such as Judy Chan. From 21 to 24 September, in conjunction with the Guangzhou Special Edition, the Greater Bay Area Wine Week Preview will make its debut, an initiative that sees Wine to Asia collaborating with the best wine shops and wine bars in the cities of Guangzhou and Foshan. Veronafiere, therefore, chooses to maintain its presence in China also under the “zero-Covid policy”, with a business-to-business day based on masterclasses, tastings, and business meetings. “Anti-Covid policies have severely limited “Wine to Asia”. Currently - adds the Ad Veronafiere, Danese - all major events are suspended, including fairs, but we have decided to continue to support wineries and importers in China. The goal, while waiting for a return to normality, is to carry out multiple events aimed at business in an agile and professional format”. For this reason, after “Wine to Asia”, created together with Ice, from 10 to 14 November is confirmed also the “Vinitaly China Roadshow” n. 5 which will touch the cities of Shanghai, Nanning, and Shenzhen.

