The Pvsterla vineyard, four hectares on the slopes of the Castle of Brescia, jewel of Monte Rossa

Once, not too long ago, the vine was an integral part of the urban structure. City vineyards were no exception, but the rule, at least until the uncontrolled growth of cities, in Italy and Europe, reduced green spaces to the bone, sacrificing parks and vineyards. Someone, however, has come down to us: Turin has its Vigna della Regina, Siena the Senarum Vinea, Venice the Vineyards of the Lagoon, and Paris the Clos Montmatre, brought together in the Urban Vineyards Association, to which recently new urban vineyards of high historical and cultural value have been added, that of Milan, the Vigna di Leonardo, the Palermitan Vigna del Gallo, and the rows of San Francesco della Vigna on the Venetian lagoon.

Missing from this partial list: the Pvsterla vineyard, four hectares planted with vines on the slopes of the Castle of Brescia, the largest urban vineyard in Europe. Its ancient origins date back to 1037, when the royal monastery of Santa Giulia cultivated grapes on the slopes of the Cidneo, and a future as a “jewel” of Monte Rossa, the Franciacorta label that will take care of the Pvsterla vineyard, after the agreement signed on July 6 by the company’s owner Emanuele Rabotti and the Municipality of Brescia.

The strong bond with Brescia, the desire to take care of one of its most fascinating monuments and the passion for viticulture are the basis of this new adventure. “I am really happy to have added such a prestigious jewel to our collection. The Pvsterla is not only a vineyard for me, but also a personal declaration of Brescia’s pride. Upgrading and enhancement will be the key words for the coming months, I want to give Brescia a green lung. Unique, well-kept and all to live. It’s a great challenge”, says Emanuele Rabotti, “I can”t wait to make everyone thirsty for good things toast with wine from Brescia”, he adds.

Focus - The Pvsterla Vineyard

The Pvsterla vineyard has ancient origins, it was 1037 and the royal monastery of Santa Giulia cultivated grapes on the slopes of the Cidneo. A unique geographical position that guarantees exposure to the sun throughout the day and particularly favorable conditions for the cultivation of vines, plants that today boast an original strain of almost a century. A real pride for Brescia and the people of Brescia who, in addition to being the largest urban area with vines in Europe, in 2007 won the title of “Historical Heritage of Agrifood Environmental Culture” conferred by Slow Food.

It is a rare example of urban productive agriculture with extensive cultivation of only Invernenga grapes and an inimitable terroir. The medolo, where the vineyard is located, is characterized by a calcareous stratification, with marls and nodules of flint. The composition and slope of the soil ensure drainage, while the currents from Mount Guglielmo keep the air clean and healthy and the exposure allows the grapes to be kissed by the sun perfectly from dawn to dusk. Invernenga is a white berry grape and it is also known by the names of Ua ‘mbrunesca, Invernesca, Brunesta and Bernestia; a native vine cultivated only in a few other rows in the surrounding areas of the city. The juicy berry is characterized by a yellow-green color and has a very thick skin rich in polyphenols. It ripens between the end of October and the beginning of November.

Copyright © 2000/2020