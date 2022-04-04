The Signorvino Observatory: Italians prefer red wines and bubbles

The Italian wine sector restarted 2021 boasting excellent results and is hoping to consolidate them in 2022. The sector is confident in the near future, even though it is complicated by expensive raw materials, scarcity of bottles and paper, and the fear of indirect effects of the war. So, 2022 is full of unknowns, but these first few months have been promising. So much so that Signorvino, the Veronesi Group's wine chain, is expecting a 54% increase compared to 2021, whose turnover amounted to 37 million euros. Signorvino will be adding another 10 shops, all of them including "wine shop and kitchen" (thereby increasing employees from 410 to 600 people), to the 25 shops open throughout Italy (plus the upcoming opening of the shop in Turin Le Gru on April 14th), in 2022. The Group, which represents a sort of “Grande Cantina Italia”, since it has sold more than 1 million bottles, also represents an important observatory of what Italians drink. In terms of macro-typologies, red wines continue to excel, totaling 48.5% of Signorvino's turnover, ahead of bubbles at 27.8%, and white wines at 17.5%. As far as individual denominations are concerned, Franciacorta stands out ahead of Amarone della Valpolicella, and both the Prosecco DOC and DOCG. Valpolicella Ripasso, Trentodoc, Barolo, Lugana, Brunello di Montalcino, Bolgheri and Primitivo di Manduria follow, in the "Top 10”. However, at the top of the preferences there are also other prominent denominations such as Valpolicella, Chianti, Etna, Barbaresco and Rosso di Montalcino.

In the individual sub-categories, on the other hand, in the bubbles category, Prosecco DOC Extra Dry is the leader, ahead of Franciacorta Extra Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore Brut, Franciacorta Brut and Alta Langa Pas Dosè. Among the red wines, Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso stands out, ahead of Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Primitivo di Manduria, Brunello di Montalcino and Amarone della Valpolicella. A further analysis of the denominations revealed that the biggest increases in sales were Primitivo di Manduria (+ 15%), Franciacorta (+28%), Prosecco (+ 36%) and Trento DOC (+42 %). However, the denomination that has grown the most is Etna: + 82%.

Data on average prices registered in 2021 is quite interesting. The most popular price range was the one between 4.9 euros and 19.90 euros per bottle, at 39.6%. Signorvino underlined that “sales at the entry level range have increased, and their offer has brought new customers closer as well as more loyal to the brand”. Excellent shares have also been registered in the price ranges between 19.9 euros and 29.9 euros (18.2%), 29.99 euros and 49.9 euros (15.8%), and higher than 99.9 euros (17.4%), while the price range between 49.9 euros and 99.9 euros per bottle has stayed the same, registering +9%.

One of the trends has revealed how Italians love drinking wine paired with food. “We registered a significant increase in online sales, + 27%, over the last few months, but the real surprise was the growth of the restaurant, "Cucina di Signorvino". The Cucina’s overall turnover in 2021 reached the remarkable figure of 24 million euros, thanks to an average 30 euros spent per purchase receipt. This customer “approval rating" is the merit of the best seller on the Signorvino menu; that is, the section dedicated to selected salami and cheese platters as customers’ positive feedback have shown”, a note explained.

Signorvino has confirmed female customers’ growing interest in wine as one of the most interesting facts. Data has highlighted for instance, that a great number of women have participated in wine courses and lessons organized in the shops (49%). And even more so for the second level of lessons (58%); while just a few days ago, Signorvino also officially announced the launch of the third level of study. An increase in the female audience has also been seen in the social network world, interactions with the official Signorvino profiles (47%) as well as appreciation of the loyalty program, where women represent over a third (39%) of the total members. Women show a greater degree of loyalty, and as a matter of fact, they return 7% more times to the store than men, who are more likely to make sporadic and large purchases. We must also consider the young female target, which is significant. Twenty-nine percent are between 20 and 30 years old and 32% between 30 and 40 years old. It is an important relationship, not only from the amateur point of view but also from the professional one. Female figures as entrepreneurs in the Italian wine production sector is a reality that the Signorvino winery has always greatly valued, and which can count on wines from Elena Walch, Donnafugata, Marchesi di Barolo, Elena Fucci, Corte Sant'Alda, Pedrotti and Roeno, to name just a few.

“We have carried out fundamental work over the past few years on digitization, improving and optimizing our e-Commerce, the O2o service (On line to off line, ed.), as well as a new partnership with Glovo, for take away food but also for home delivery of wine. We have given continuity to the growth process by developing the B2b channel, forging new key partnerships by creating specific labels and projects. We have been able to overcome this challenging two-year period mainly due to our resource competence and the quality of the project, which have persuaded us to confirm opening 10 more stores in 2022, in shopping centers, historic downtown areas as well as new tests in road traffic locations”, Luca Pizzighella, Signorvino Brand Manager, stated.

