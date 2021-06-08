The Swedish “Water & Wines” project - wine puzzles are good for the environment

The idea of the project is to explore the wine world through one of the most classic pastimes ever - the puzzle, and at the same time support the environment and help people around the world who do not have access to drinking water. The “Water & Wines” company was founded by a young Swedish sommelier, Yamit Viitaoja and her colleague, Mathilde Iwar. They have created puzzles that piece by piece tell the story of the top wine Countries in the world, from Italy to France and Spain, and down to South Africa. It is an alternative way for people to get to know wines, grapevines and denominations, complete with posters and information sheets. The project also looks to sustainability, as the explanation on the website reads, “all the materials used are recyclable and all the puzzles and prints are made in the European Union, in compliance to the strictest environmental standards”. But there is more, since “Water & Wines” has undertaken to plant a tree for each puzzle sold, and to donate part of the proceeds to “Charity Water”, an NGO, responsible for guaranteeing access to drinking water in developing Countries.

Copyright © 2000/2021