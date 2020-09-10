The “switch” between domestic and outdoor consumption increases even more the wine purchases in gdo

The “switch” between domestic and outdoor consumption, linked to the long period of closure of the horeca and the restrictions applied to the summer nightlife, increases even more purchases of wine in large-scale distribution: if in quarantine beer and still wines have the best performance, higher than the entire sector, respectively +16% and +11% in value, in Phase 3, although not maintaining the same pace, they continue to grow by +1% and +5%, with the summer, however, that rather gives way to sparkling wines, with Champagne and sparkling wines that grow by +19%, after a negative quarantine that had seen the category in sharp decline (-10%), accomplice also festivities like an Easter celebrated quietly with relatives at home. To say it is the Coop 2020 Report on Nielsen data, analyzed for WineNews, on consumption and lifestyles of Italians in time of Covid, from which it emerges how alcoholic beverages come out “reinforced” from the pandemic.

In particular, if alcoholic beverages recorded +9% sales in value terms during the lockdown period (17 February - 10 May 2020), growth continues in the summer in Phase 3, with +7% ( June 1 - August 16, 2020) over the same period 2019. But the festive mood of Italians this summer was perhaps higher than 2019: this is testified by the sales of aperitifs and spirits, up respectively +15% and +18% on last season. It remains confirmed the place where the aperitifs went preferably on stage, i.e. the home walls.

