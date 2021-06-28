The “Tempio di Brunello”, wine and culture, is about to be unveiled in Montalcino

There is no doubt that Brunello di Montalcino is one of the most famous wine names in the world, and that its territory is one of the most visited and coveted. Now, a museum has been created to celebrate its history and cultural aspects. It is truly the “Temple of Brunello”, a cultural project linked to wine and signed by Opera Laboratori, a company that curates and manages important museums in Tuscany and Italy, chaired by Giuseppe Costa, and the Brunello Consortium of Montalcino, led by Fabrizio Bindocci. The project will be unveiled (to the media) on July 9, 2021, in Montalcino (Chiostro di Sant’Agostino) and will include the Mayor of Montalcino, Silvio Franceschelli and the director of the Sacred Art and Cultural Heritage Office of the Archdiocese of Siena-Colle Val d’Elsa-Montalcino, Don Enrico Grassini. The ceremony will take place during the educational program, “L’Oro di Montalcino” intended to enhance as well as give knowledge about this unique territory, where wine is business, economy, landscape, society, and culture.

