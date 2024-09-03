The Tuscan vineyard is growing: 639 more hectares with planting permits for 818 companies

Tuscany is a Region of great wines cultivated in iconic terroirs. It is widely acknowledged a “big” in wine production, and its appeal comes from the alchemy of a truly unique landscape that fascinates wine lovers all over the world. The Tuscan wine sector includes more than 12.000 companies that average 5 hectares each, and a modest propensity towards the Cooperative model (18%, compared to 50% on the National level). The sector is thriving, in spite of the challenges that nowadays, everyone the world over, has to face. We are talking about the seventh Italian Region in wine production. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that it boasts 58 acknowledged Geographical Indications in its territory, of which 52 PDO (11 DOCG and 41 DOC), and 6 TGI, thereby covering nearly all of the Tuscan vineyard surface. Wine is history, culture, and beauty, and vineyards are wealth. In some parts of the world there is talk of uprooting vineyards, while in Tuscany the aim is to expand them. The Tuscan Region has announced that the provision of the Region is about to become reality. The list of Tuscan companies benefiting from authorizations for new vineyard plantings has been approved, and will be valid for three years from the date the act is approved. The new authorizations for vineyards have been granted to the 818 companies that requested them, and will allow them to plant a total of 639 hectares (the share the Ministry of Agriculture has allocated to Tuscany, on a total request of more than 4.877 hectares), corresponding to 1% of the entire Tuscan surface area invested in vineyards.

“Tuscan winemakers had been eagerly awaiting this measure”, Stefania Saccardi Vice President and Councilor for Agri-food of the Tuscany Region, explained, “and we had repeatedly urged the Ministry to define the preliminary procedures to allow winemakers to expand their vineyard surfaces”. The companies that have been granted authorizations for surfaces less than 50% of their request, will be able to renounce the authorization through the AGEA Computer System within 30 days of the date of publication of the concession decree in the Regional Bulletin (BURT). Starting from that date, then, ARTEA will register the authorizations granted to each company in the electronic register, net of any renouncement. Finally, it must be pointed out that the authorizations for new plantings will not benefit from the contribution for the intervention of restructuring and reconversion of the vineyards.

