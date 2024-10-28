“The Virtuous Circle of Beauty” must become a beacon for young people, in every sector

The ceremony of the 43rd edition of the “Premio Masi” 2024 award, promoted by the Masi Foundation, was held recently in Gargagnago di Valpolicella, at Monteleone21, a new and innovative Masi multifunctional center in the heart of Valpolicella. “In this challenging and complicated historical period, beauty can generate a virtuous circle, becoming a beacon of inspiration and improvement for all generations”, and in every sector, those who take care of others and the environment, those who do business, and those who produce wine. This was the topic of the talk show dedicated to “The Virtuous Circle of Beauty”. First of all, as per tradition, the winners of the award signed the barrel of Amarone in the historic cellars of the brand. The entrepreneur Riccardo Illy, the sculptor Arcangelo Sassolino, and the environmental activist and writer Sara Segantin received the award, “Premio Masi Civiltà Veneta”. The wine producer Donatella Cinelli Colombini received the “Premio Internazionale Masi Civiltà del Vino”, and Brother Gedovar Nazzari, general treasurer of Opera Don Calabria, received the “Grosso D’Oro Veneziano”.

The winners discussed the value of beauty, sharing opinions on the meaning of the award (composed of bottles with gold silkscreen printing made by Venetian glass Masters, symbolizing the “shared” barrel of Amarone), and how they interpret it through their work, during the talk show moderated by Alessandro Milan, journalist on Radio24. Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto Region, sent a message to the talk show, emphasizing that“ beauty is part of our life. We are surrounded by beauty, and it is not just an aesthetic fact, but it has an ethical value, it expresses solidarity and goodness”. To those who make art, like Arcangelo Sassolino, who said, “this award is closely linked to my homeland and confirms the importance of maintaining continuous dialogue with culture, tradition, innovation and business. I firmly believe that art and business should collaborate to generate new visions and create expressive languages that speak to the present and the future”. To those in business, like Riccardo Illy, who talked about Polo del Gusto and Incantalia, “we see beauty with our eyes, but we also feel it in our palate and smell it in our nose, and wine is nectar for the spirit. The search for “good” and “beautiful” has always inspired my business activity. Polo del Gusto and Incantalia represent the arrival and the result of an exciting journey into the business system of our Country, full of innovative ideas, tenacious families, special inventions, unique products”. Donatella Cinelli Colombini said, “wine is beautiful. It is beautiful because of the place where it is grown and the people who produce it. It is important to realize that the harmony and integrity of wine-growing districts are essential to the image of wine and the development of tourism. And, there is another equally important fact, which is we need to preserve this beauty from overtourism, so that it generates opportunities for economic development and environmental protection, now and in the future”.

Sara Segantin was asked what was the most beautiful place she had ever visited, and she replied,“ try to imagine a sparkling river, from which you climb to the highest peaks of the mountain, then caves, deserts and finally a sea full of life and color. It is called Earth. It is important to know it, love it, and defend it. We have awareness, technology and knowledge at our disposal. In a hundred years, the only thing that will make the difference will be the people who will use these tools”. As Socrates said, beauty does not come from wealth, but from virtue, Brother Gedovar Nazzari continued, “the most beautiful virtue is knowledge, because those who know good, choose to act for the good. And, beauty is lasting knowledge”. One of Don Calabria’s principles was “let’s do the good we can and let’s try to do that little bit well”. This is the reason why, Brother Gedovar concluded, “solidarity is beauty and in today’s world it can make the difference” (the Opera received a gold reproduction by Master goldsmith Alberto Zucchetta del Grosso Veneziano, the coin of the Serenissima, a financial contribution to support the Institute’s humanitarian work).

Sandro Boscaini, vice president of the Masi Foundation and president of Masi, planning the dates for the next edition of the Award with Raffaele Boscaini and Federico Girotto, Marketing Director and CEO of the brand, and Isabella Bossi Fedrigotti, president of the Foundation, said that “we have organized a series of experiences rich in knowledge and emotions for wine and nature enthusiasts, over the next few months. Monteleone21 will be a very important “theater”, which I like to call our “Phoenix” in Valpolicella, where the star will be Amarone, together with other wines from the Veneto Region”.

