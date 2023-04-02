The wine according to wine lovers under 40 is a conviviality. And the trendsetter are the winemakers

The wine? Above all, it is conviviality (41%), an experience that allows you to get to learn about a territory (27%), but also an artistic creation (13%). And to get to know wine, the ideal is to visit the cellars - perhaps with buses organized by the cellars, thus indicated by 16% of the Italians interviewed - to correlate food and wine tourism with cultural and environmental tourism, to create original and quality events to “give away” an experience, but also cultural and musical activities, workshops, sustainability. Perhaps listening to the suggestions of the winemaker and the oenologist, authoritative interlocutors for describing a wine. These are some of the results of the survey on wine & food lovers under 40 from all over Italy by Professor Gabriele Micozzi, president of Marketing Associati and professor of Marketing at the Luiss Business School and at the Polytechnic University of the Marche, for the “Le donne del vino”, presented today in the Marche Region at “Vinitaly”.

The winery is the favorite place to buy wine (44%), followed by wine shops (31%) and large-scale distribution (14%), while e-commerce (6%) and producers’ websites (3%) meet minus the favor of young wine and food enthusiasts. “The motivation must be identified in the fact that the component of the territory is fundamental, just as storytelling is a component of the gustatory experience and the role of the farmer and the winemaker is fundamental”, explains Professor Micozzi. Also the attention to the design is important: for 44% of the interviewees, the label must be “modern and creative”, preferred to a “traditional and classic” label (29%). Friends and family (25%) and sommeliers (21%) are preferred to the guides (18%) when choosing a wine. Bloggers are heavily penalized, with 0.4%, while the figures that young consumers consider most credible in promoting wine are oenologists (24%), farmers and winemakers (23%), and sommeliers (16%). At the Italian level, in terms of appreciation, 55% of young wine & food lovers say they prefer wines from the Marches.

Agriculture and organic products seduce young people, to the point that over 72% of those interviewed in Italy would consider or would be willing to become an agricultural entrepreneur and start a life in the countryside, while 71% of the sample is interested in the organic wine segment, with even almost a third of Italians (30%) who would be willing to spend 30% more on an organic wine than the conventional one.

