The wine cellar of Del Posto, Joe Bastianich’s restaurant, under the hammer of Hart Davis Hart Wine

Temple of Italian cuisine in New York, ”Del Posto” is the flagship of the long list of restaurants opened over the years, in the Big Apple and beyond, by Joe Bastianich, together with his mother Lidia, a chef who conquered the limelight thanks to the small screen, before becoming a restaurant entrepreneur. The only Italian restaurant awarded 4 stars by the “New York Times”, since 2010, it boasts one of the most well-stocked and interesting wine list in the United States: tens of thousands of labels, from the most important territories of Italy and France, from Langhe to Montalcino, from Burgundy to Bordeaux. Of these, 30,000 bottles, on July 24 and 25, will end up under the hammer of Hart Davis Hart Wine. “It is with a mixture of sadness and pride that we decided to put a part of this impressive collection on the market”, says Joe Bastianich, “these are bottles that speak of me, of my history, of my soul dedicated to wine. But the time has come, I am happy to be able to share these wines, and especially these vintages, with the world. I hope they will find interested palates who can fully enjoy them”.

At auction, more than 3,000 lots, for a total estimated excess in a value between 3.1 and 4.5 million dollars, of which a portion will go to charity. In Piedmont, there are many lots of Barolo Riserva Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno (out of all 6 bottles of the 1945 vintage, among the many listed between 7,000 and 10,000 dollars) and Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo (a magnum of the 1989 vintage valued between 1,600 and 2,400 euros), from the 12 bottles of Barolo Brunate-Le Coste 1999 by Giuseppe Rinaldi (priced between 2,600 and 3,800 dollars) to the 4 magnums of Barbaresco Riserva Santo Stefano 1990 by Bruno Giacosa, to the inevitable lots of Gaja, the king of Barbaresco, including the 12 bottles of Sorì Tildin 1999 (priced between 2,600 and 3,800 dollars).

Among the highest prices for a single bottle, there is the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 1955 by Biondi-Santi (Tenuta Il Greppo), valued between 1,000 and 1,500 dollars, and not far away there is also the lot of 12 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Intistieti 1995 Case Basse (G. Soldera), valued between 6,000 and 9,000 dollars. Moving on to Bolgheri, the 1985 Sassicaia magnum from Tenuta San Guido will be sold for between 2,800 and 4,200 dollars. And again, under the hammer also six magnums of Masseto 2005 (5,000-7,500 dollars), 12 bottles of Ornellaia 2001 by Tenuta dell’Ornellaia (1,800-2,800 dollars), and 12 bottles of Solaia 2004 by Marchesi Antinori (1,600-2,400 euros).

