The Wine Net Italian Co-op Excellence looks beyond the pandemic and launches its new e-commerce

The Wine Net - Italian Co-op Excellence is the first network of wine companies created to promote Italian wine cooperatives. The Cooperatives included are: Cantina Frentana, Cantina Valpolicella Negrar, Cantina Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano, Colli del Soligo, CVA Canicattì, La Guardiense and Pertinace. The Wine Net has launched its new E-commerce, created on the idea of ​​the marketplace, and also as a project that looks to the future beyond the Pandemic. The philosophy that has inspired the network since its foundation is, “Together we are stronger”. At the moment, The Wine Net marketplace is circulating only on National territory. The goal is to export it abroad as well, after having tested it in Italy.

“We wanted to build a collective marketplace with a selection of 150 products from the companies in the network, but also from other Italian Cooperatives, to be able to respond to the demands that the market is making today”, explained Daniele Accordini, president of The Wine Net. “We are looking for Cooperative companies willing to invest in our marketplace, even if they are not part of the network. Our intention is to make it accessible to the world of Italian Cooperatives so we can offer a very wide range of products”.

Today’s consumer is asking to be able to buy wine combinations, and is surfing the net in search of a greater choice in the range of products for different occasions and in different price ranges. “Our biggest investment has been figuring out how to best operate a collective E-commerce, and manage a logistics warehouse that contains a mix of products. In these cases, it is essential to work alongside efficient logistical and organizational partners suited to one’s needs”, added Accordini. “All of the cooperatives are solid and are looking to the future. Due to the Pandemic, we have reinforced the idea that marketplaces can perform exceptionally, allowing us to communicate directly with the consumer. We are a commercial project directed towards an interesting future development”, concluded the president of The Wine Net.

