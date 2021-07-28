The works of art of the “Artisti per Frescobaldi” for a collectible Brunello di Montalcino 2015

The Canadian Andrew Dadson, the American Erica Mahinay and the Italian Gian Maria Tosatti: here are the “Artisti per Frescobaldi”, young and promising artists under 40 on the international art scene, the protagonists of the fifth edition of the biennial Contemporary Art Prize, conceived by Tiziana Frescobaldi, artistic director and president of the Compagnia de’ Frescobaldi, and curated by the art critic Ludovico Pratesi, in the wake of the century-old tradition of cultural patronage of the historical Italian wine family, Frescobaldi. The name of the winner among the artists invited to create a work of art inspired by CastelGiocondo, the estate in Montalcino where they were guests to interpret its spirit, history and terroir, will be revealed on September 15. Each artist also created a drawing that recalls their work for the label of a limited edition of Magnum of CastelGiocondo Brunello 2015, a great vintage dedicated to the project.

“The works of the competing artists are set up in the Tenuta di CastelGiocondo together with the other 12 works of past editions of the Prize, where they dialogue with the spaces in a precise and evocative way – says Tiziana Frescobaldi – a collection of artworks that is strengthened and will enrich the spaces of the winery in an increasingly consolidated and successful union between art and wine”. A secular union for the Frescobaldi family, which has been in the world of wine for 800 years - today with the estates of CastelGiocondo in Montalcino, Castiglioni, Castello Nipozzano e Rémole in Chianti, Perano in Chianti Classico, Castello Pomino in Chianti Rufina and Tenuta Ammiraglia in Maremma - and which opens a new chapter in the ancient tradition of patronage, which dates back to the Renaissance, today attentive to trends contemporary art, to different expressive languages and close to the artists of the 21st century as it once was to Brunelleschi, Donatello, Artemisia Gentileschi and many others.

The works of the Prize, born in 2012 and dedicated to the artists of the latest generations, interpreters of a contemporary world often complex and in perpetual transformation, were evaluated by a prestigious jury composed of Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, president of Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, Ralph Rugoff, director of the Hayward Gallery in London, and Rina Carvajal, director and curator of the Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College.

