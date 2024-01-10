“The World’s Best Rosés”, Italy awarded by “Wine-Searcher”: Trentodoc Maso Martis at no.1

Rosé wines are experiencing an important period with increasing production and increasing proximity to consumer tastes, whether due to freshness in the glass or an alcoholic content that is well suited to more informal and “youthful” solutions, from aperitifs to toasts at the end of a meal. By now, one out of every ten bottles that ends up on shelves around the world is rosé wine, and while France is the absolute leader in terms of global volumes (35%), Italy (9%) is growing steadily and with a quality that is winning over critics and fans alike. This is demonstrated by the No. 1 won in “The World’s Best Rosés”, the most famous portal for monitoring and comparing wine prices worldwide, which awards as the best rosé the Trentodoc Maso Martis Rose Extra Brut, one of the “pink pearls” of Trentino produced by the winery led by the Stelzer family (Antonio, Roberta and daughters Alessandra and Maddalena) that, despite the “small” numbers, 10 hectares of organically cultivated vineyards for 90,000 bottles per year, has managed, in just a few years, to elevate itself among the “top” of Italian and other sparkling wines. The Rose Extra Brut was described by “Wine-Searcher” as a “dry and delicious sparkling wine” with floral notes of berries, leavened brioche, red fruits and baking spices along with delicate bubbles.

The top-10 includes four Spanish, three French, two Italian and one Australian wines: in second place, it goes right to Spain with Bodegas Antidoto’s Ribera del Duero “Le Rose”, which precedes, completing the podium, Château d’Esclans “Les Clans” Rose Côtes de Provence, one of the iconic rosé wineries owned by the giant Lvmh. In fourth and fifth place, we remain in Provence, respectively, with the Côtes de Provence Rose Muse de Miraval, the estate of one of the universe’s most iconic actors, Brad Pitt, and a Château Roubine production, the Côtes de Provence Cru Classé “Lion et Dragon” Rose. In sixth and seventh place, it’s back to Spain with the navarro “Coleccion 125” Rosado produced by Chivite and “Dido, la Solució Rosa”, Montsant by Venus “la Universal”.

The only non-European wine is at position No. 8, Luke Lambert’s Australian “Crudo”, with Italy returning to the rankings at No. 9, with its Rosato Terre Siciliane Igt, produced by Lamoresca, an organic farm owned by Filippo Rizzo that was established in 2000 and spreads over a surface area of 25 hectares (in addition to vines and olive trees, prickly pear is also grown). Its rosé is a “blend” of Nero d’Avola, Frappato and a small percentage of Moscato. Rounding out the top ten of “Wine-Searcher” is the Spanish “Suane”, Rioja rosé reserve produced by Alonso & Pedrajo.

