“The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” 2024: Antinori once again the best of the Italians

Antinori is, once again, the most admired Italian wine brand in the world. And if it had been No. 1 overall in 2023, the name that encompasses the history and prestige of a family that has been in the wine business for 27 generations, the group led by Albiera Antinori, with her sisters Allegra and Alessia, their father Piero Antinori and CEO Renzo Cotarella, is at No. 4 in “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” 2024 by the international magazine “Drinks International”, compiled through the evaluations of an “academy” of international wine experts. Back on the top step of the podium is another of the world’s top wine names, Familia Torres, from Spain, ahead of the world-famous Catena Zapata, from Argentina, and Australia’s top brand, Penfolds.

But in addition to Antinori, as has been the case in the past, there are many names of Italian wine among the world’s top 40. At No. 10, there is Gaja, the undisputed symbol of the Langhe of Barbaresco and Barolo, of the Gaja family, led by Angelo Gaja (to whom “Wine Spectator” recently dedicated its cover story, for the third time, to date the only “Italian” case). At No. 30, Planeta, one of the wineries that over the years has brought wine Sicily into the world spotlight, led by cousins Alessio (already elected as “Wine Maker of the Year”, at the end of 2023, by the U.S. magazine “Wine Enthusiast”), Francesca and Santi Planeta (who, together, were elected as “Wine Family of the Year” by the German magazine Meiningers), confirms its presence in the rankings, while in position No. 31 rises one of the stars of Bolgheri, Ornellaia, of the Frescobaldi Group. At No. 39, however, a return to the Top 50 list, namely Zonin, one of the most important names in the recent history and international market of Italian wine, led by the brothers Domenico, Francesco and Michele Zonin, while, at No. 45, yet another confirmation on the 2023 list, which is that of Frescobaldi, another name in the nobility of Tuscan wine, led by Lamberto Frescobaldi. Followed by another jewel of the Antinori house, namely Tignanello, at No. 46. These, then, are the Italian names in the 2024 ranking, which contemplates the 50 most admired brands in world wine, made by looking at parameters such as wine quality and consistency, value for money, and the strength of the work done on branding and marketing.

Focus - The “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” 2024

1 - Familia Torres

2 - Catena Zapata

3 - Penfolds

4 – Antinori

5 - Chateau d’Yquem

6 - Vega Sicilia

7 - Domaine de La Romanée COnti

8 - Chateau Margaux

9 - C.V.N.E.

10 - Gaja

11 - La Rioja Alta

12 - Kanonkop

13 - Chateau Mousar

14 - Concha y Toro

15 - Chateau Cheval Blanc

16 - Cloudy Bay

17 - Chateau Haut-Brion

18 - Montes

19 - Faustino

20 - Henschke

21 - Louis Latour

22 - Chateau Petrus

23 - E. Guigal

24 - Jackson Family WInes

25 - Cono Sur

26 - Ridge

27 - M. Chapoutier

28 - Royal Tokaji

29 - Villa Maria

30 - Planeta

31 - Ornellaia

32 - Errazuriz

33 - Marques de Riscal

34 - Ramon Bilbao

35 - Chateau Mouton Rothschild

36 - Graggy Range

37 - Gerard Bertrand

38 - Symington

39 - Zonin

40 - Campo Viejo

41 - Oyster Bay

42 - Chateau Latour

43 - Perelada

44 - Schloss Johannisberg

45 - Frescobaldi

46 - Tignanello

47 - Yalumba

48 - Georges Duboueuf

49 - Chateau Lafite

50 - Bodega Protos

