“The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” 2024: Antinori once again the best of the Italians

Antinori is, once again, the most admired Italian wine brand in the world. And if it had been No. 1 overall in 2023, the name that encompasses the history and prestige of a family that has been in the wine business for 27 generations, the group led by Albiera Antinori, with her sisters Allegra and Alessia, their father Piero Antinori and CEO Renzo Cotarella, is at No. 4 in “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” 2024 by the international magazine “Drinks International”, compiled through the evaluations of an “academy” of international wine experts. Back on the top step of the podium is another of the world’s top wine names, Familia Torres, from Spain, ahead of the world-famous Catena Zapata, from Argentina, and Australia’s top brand, Penfolds.
But in addition to Antinori, as has been the case in the past, there are many names of Italian wine among the world’s top 40. At No. 10, there is Gaja, the undisputed symbol of the Langhe of Barbaresco and Barolo, of the Gaja family, led by Angelo Gaja (to whom “Wine Spectator” recently dedicated its cover story, for the third time, to date the only “Italian” case). At No. 30, Planeta, one of the wineries that over the years has brought wine Sicily into the world spotlight, led by cousins Alessio (already elected as “Wine Maker of the Year”, at the end of 2023, by the U.S. magazine “Wine Enthusiast”), Francesca and Santi Planeta (who, together, were elected as “Wine Family of the Year” by the German magazine Meiningers), confirms its presence in the rankings, while in position No. 31 rises one of the stars of Bolgheri, Ornellaia, of the Frescobaldi Group. At No. 39, however, a return to the Top 50 list, namely Zonin, one of the most important names in the recent history and international market of Italian wine, led by the brothers Domenico, Francesco and Michele Zonin, while, at No. 45, yet another confirmation on the 2023 list, which is that of Frescobaldi, another name in the nobility of Tuscan wine, led by Lamberto Frescobaldi. Followed by another jewel of the Antinori house, namely Tignanello, at No. 46. These, then, are the Italian names in the 2024 ranking, which contemplates the 50 most admired brands in world wine, made by looking at parameters such as wine quality and consistency, value for money, and the strength of the work done on branding and marketing.
Focus - The “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” 2024
1 - Familia Torres
2 - Catena Zapata
3 - Penfolds
4 – Antinori
5 - Chateau d’Yquem
6 - Vega Sicilia
7 - Domaine de La Romanée COnti
8 - Chateau Margaux
9 - C.V.N.E.
10 - Gaja
11 - La Rioja Alta
12 - Kanonkop
13 - Chateau Mousar
14 - Concha y Toro
15 - Chateau Cheval Blanc
16 - Cloudy Bay
17 - Chateau Haut-Brion
18 - Montes
19 - Faustino
20 - Henschke
21 - Louis Latour
22 - Chateau Petrus
23 - E. Guigal
24 - Jackson Family WInes
25 - Cono Sur
26 - Ridge
27 - M. Chapoutier
28 - Royal Tokaji
29 - Villa Maria
30 - Planeta
31 - Ornellaia
32 - Errazuriz
33 - Marques de Riscal
34 - Ramon Bilbao
35 - Chateau Mouton Rothschild
36 - Graggy Range
37 - Gerard Bertrand
38 - Symington
39 - Zonin
40 - Campo Viejo
41 - Oyster Bay
42 - Chateau Latour
43 - Perelada
44 - Schloss Johannisberg
45 - Frescobaldi
46 - Tignanello
47 - Yalumba
48 - Georges Duboueuf
49 - Chateau Lafite
50 - Bodega Protos
