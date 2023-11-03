“The World’s Most Expensive Wines” by Wine-Searcher: Burgundy dominance, Quintarelli leads Italy

No geographical surprises and five-figure prices that continue to climb year on year in France's wine symbols, with Italy netting increasingly attractive prices for its jewels. The fine wines market, while not as bubbly as in the recent past, is healthy and seems to be making history in a complicated 2023 for the wine planet. Burgundy still dominates, in general, with the guarantee of Egon Müller’s Riesling, an icon of German oenology and the only wine along with Portuguese Barbeito Vintage Terrantez to interrupt French supremacy, in the Top 10 of the updated “The World’s Most Expensive Wines” ranking by “Wine-Searcher”, the world’s reference portal for wine price comparison, which monitors price lists of thousands of wine shops and wine stores around the world.

Domaine Leroy Musigny Grand Cru continues its tradition at the top with $44.166 per bottle, atop a podium of “nobility” that includes Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru ($24,696 per bottle) and Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Romanée-Conti Grand Cru ($24,401 per bottle).

And the Italian wines? We are still far from the top but there is no shortage of positive signs starting with steadily rising prices. Suffice it to say that, compared to the past, in the ranking dedicated to Made in Italy, those that exceed, in Wine-Searcher’s average price, 1,000 euros have increased. At the top is Amarone della Valpolicella Selezione by Giuseppe Quintarelli, a legendary winery of the appellation, at $1,429. In second place is another big name in Italian winemaking, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva Monfortino, which averages 1,352 euros, and rounding out the podium is a timeless classic such as Gianfranco Soldera’s Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Case Basse, which touches 1,061 euros. In fourth place is Roagna’s Barbaresco Crichet Paje (1,049 euros a bottle), with Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva (1,002 euros a bottle) the last four-figure wine. In sixth place is another excellence from Tuscany, Masseto (991 euros a bottle), ahead of Cappellano’s Barolo “Otin Fiorin - Piè Franco” (936 euros a bottle) and Barolo Bartolo Mascarello (811 euros). Gianfranco Soldera’s Case Basse returns to the ranking with its Igt “100% Sangiovese” (795 euros), with the ranking of the “Magnificent 10” of Italy closed by Bruno Giacosa’s Barolo “Le Rocche di Castiglion Falletto” (663 euros).

Copyright © 2000/2023