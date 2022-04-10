Tommasi, from Valpolicella to Etna: Venetian family buys 15 hectares of vineyards in Linguaglossa

Another excellent family of Italian wine arrives in the Etna area, the lighthouse of Sicilian wine, with its heart in Valpolicella, but wineries and vineyards in any of the most important areas of Italy. That is the Tommasi family, which, to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the foundation of the Tommasi Family Estates, anticipated by WineNews, has acquired an estate with 15 hectares of vineyards, cultivated with Nerello Mascalese and Carricante, for the production of the Etna Rosso and Etna Bianco Doc denominations, in Contrada Le Chiuse del Signore at 570 meters above sea level, in the small town of Linguaglossa, in the Natural Park of Etna a few kilometers from Taormina. An estate that is located in a natural setting of breathtaking beauty, which includes views of the sea and the amazing view of a huge natural creation in lava stone, named Pietracannone. In the estate, there is also a cellar for winemaking and aging of 1,500 square meters. For 120 years we have had the ambitious goal of describing Italy through its winemaking excellence and of being an esteemed ambassador around the world - says the president Dario Tommasi - and Etna today represents one of the most interesting and stimulating territories both from the point of view of production and of the market. We are proud to add this appellation to our portfolio to the others we already represent such as Valpolicella Classica, Lugana, Montalcino, Vulture”.

The agreement was signed with the Bambara-De Luca family historical hoteliers in Taormina, which says: “we’ve known the Tommasi family for some time, and we appreciate their family union, which combined with hard work and competence, has allowed them to achieve important goals that go beyond the Valpolicella Classica. The Tommasi family, like ours, has always had a vocation for welcome and hospitality. We immediately found ourselves on the same wavelength, with a common vision of enhancing the territory and its riches. This collaboration, I am sure, will give further prestige to Etna and to the entire wine tourism sector”.

With this latest acquisition, a total of 780 the hectares of vineyards under the control of the Tommasi family become (with the Sicilian winery that joins Tommasi in Veneto, Tenuta di Caseo in Lombardia, Casisano in Montalcino and Poggio al Tufo in Maremma Toscana, Masseria Surani in Apulia, Paternoster in Basilicata, which a partnership in Chianti Classico with La Massa, and with a project in Umbria, which will be ready in 2023). Therefore, the epic of a great family of Italian wine continues, heir to the dream of a passionate and visionary farmer. A story made of commitment, concreteness, style, and desire to experiment, as also told by the cultural and wine-growing project De Buris, linked to the Valpolicella Classica area, the recovery of Villa De Buris and the Amarone Classico DOC Riserva. In addition to the facilities in the hospitality and catering sector, with Villa Quaranta Wine Hotel & Spa in Valpolicella, Albergo Mazzanti and Caffè Dante Bistrot in Verona and Agriturismo Poggio al Tufo in Pitigliano, Maremma Tuscany.

