“Top 100” 2021 by “Wine Spectator”: Brunello di Montalcino 2016 “Le Chiuse” at no. 5

Brunello di Montalcino is confirmed as one of the greatest wines in the world. The umpteenth testimony is the position n. 5 obtained in the “Top 100” 2021 by “Wine Spectator”, with the Brunello di Montalcino 2016 of “Le Chiuse”, one of the quality benchmarks of the area (now owned by Simonetta Valiani Biondi Santi - daughter of Fiorella Biondi Santi, sister of Franco Biondi Santi, custodian of the history of Brunello with the Tenuta Greppo, now part of the Epi group, and from whose vineyards, until 1986, the Tenuta Greppo Reserves were produced - and her husband Nicolò Magnelli).

Another great Italian red in the “Top 10”, then, “son” of the celebrated 2016 vintage, after the Barolo Bricco Boschis 2016 by Cavallotto, the historical winery of Castiglione Falletto, in the heart of the Barolo territory, at no. 8, announced yesterday. At no. 6, on the other hand, another big name wine, Louis Latour’s Corton-Charlemagne 2018 from Burgundy, rises to no. 7, the St.-Julien 2018 Château Léoville Poyferré, ahead of Château de Nalys’Châteauneuf du Pape 2018, at no. 10, and Salvestrin’s Cabernet Sauvignon St. Helena Dr. Crane Vineyard 2018, at no. 9, which were announced yesterday. Tomorrow, positions 4 to 2 will be announced; on Friday November 19, the wine of the year will finally be revealed.

Copyright © 2000/2021